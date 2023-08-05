Flip-Flop Fauci? More like Flip-Flop federal government and media!

First they said don’t use the mask, because the structure would do absolutely nothing to stop virions, then they said the mask would save us, and muzzled us by force.

They said, without scientific data, that COVID would easily spread via surfaces; a couple months later they said, ‘Never mind.’

They also said, without scientific data, that we should stay six feet apart so we wouldn’t get infected. Later they change the distance to three feet, again without any hard data.

Then they had Plexiglass panels erected to somehow block a virus from traveling, again without scientific data; from Bloomberg:

U.S. sales tripled to roughly $750 million last spring, in the rush for protection from the droplets that health authorities suspected were spreading the coronavirus. Just one hitch: To this day, not a single study has shown that the clear plastic barriers actually control the virus, according to Harvard’s Joseph Allen, an indoor-air researcher who calls the plexiglass shields ‘hygiene theater.’

How much money was wasted, and trash created, because of all the misinformation that was spread by so-called experts?

People were told if they got the vaccine, and/or boosters, they would not spread or get the disease; that turned out to be a complete fabrication. How many people were unfairly fired because of that lie?

We were told that it was a “disproven conspiracy” that the virus originated in the Wuhan lab—turns out, the NIH actually funded the lab, and its gain-of-function research. How many people may have gotten sick or died from this or mutations because Fauci covered his own tail and tracks? (But, President Trump is the one who gets him with criminal charges, because he dared to question highly suspicious election results.)

They also downplayed natural immunities, which are actually science-based.

And now we learn quietly, buried in a New York Times article, that COVID deaths were probably overestimated by a third.

After relentlessly calling it a "conspiracy theory", New York Times and CDC now admit:



Authorities overcounted COVID deaths and overhyped the pandemic.



About 1/3 of "official" COVID deaths, or hundreds of thousands of deaths, were not due to COVID.https://t.co/MLj6Dx0D0X pic.twitter.com/mghb0Ac3Dm — Kevin Bass PhD MS (@kevinnbass) July 18, 2023

Why would anyone believe that deaths from cancer, heart attacks, strokes, and other causes should have been attributed to COVID? There certainly was no scientific reason to do that; either the government just wanted to goose the numbers to get Americans to comply with the extreme, dictatorial edicts, or its “health experts” are completely and utterly incompetent.

An error of nearly a third indicates that the overestimation was intentional, and they have known for a long time that the number was massively overstated; so why did it take until now to learn about it?

Why hasn’t this been a big story on the nightly news so the public could learn about it? The answer is clearly that the media was a major participant in spreading the lies, and doesn’t want the public to learn the truth.

And while they spread massive misinformation about the virus, they also made great efforts to silence anyone who disagreed.

How many people and businesses were destroyed because of media and government misinformation?

How many children were permanently harmed by keeping schools closed?

How many student and professional athletes were harmed by the unnecessary break in competition?

How many young people got depressed and committed suicide because they were kept isolated from school, sports, and friends?

How many of our elderly died early because they were scared to go to the doctor and didn’t receive needed tests and check-ups?

How many people died alone and depressed because their children, grandchildren, and friends were labeled as “grandma killers” if they visited them?

From John Nolte at Breitbart:

We will now add this latest conspiracy theory-come-true to our ongoing list of blatant media lies: Russia Collusion Hoax

Hands Up, Don’t Shoot Hoax

Jussie Smollett Hoax

Covington KKKids Hoax

Very Fine People Hoax

Seven-Hour Gap Hoax

Global Warming Hoax

Russian Bounties Hoax

Trump Trashes Troops Hoax

Policemen Killed at Mostly Peaceful January 6 Protest Hoax

Rittenhouse Hoax

Eating While Black Hoax

Border Agents Whipping Illegals Hoax

NASCAR Noose Hoax

The Georgia Jim Crow 2.0 Hoax

Trump Assaulted Secret Service Agents and Grabbed Steering Wheel of Beast Hoax

Frame MAGA for Alleged Paul Pelosi Assault Narrative

The COVID Lab Leak Theory Is Racist

Hunter Biden’s Laptop Is Russian Disinformation

Joe Biden Will Never Ban Gas Stoves Hoax

Claim COVID Deaths are Over-Counted Is a Conspiracy Theory

All the government does is lie, lie, lie, lie, and then lie some more.

All the corporate media do is lie, lie, lie, lie, and then lie some more.

A significant amount of supposed news in recent years has emanated from people posing as journalists regurgitating Democrat talking points to infect the public with their radical, extreme agenda to destroy America.

Heaven help us if we don’t stop this madness soon!

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.