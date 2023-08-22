FBI lovebird Peter Strzok tweets about the 'nasty' inhumane conditions in Georgia jail that President Trump will be forced into

FBI lovebird Peter Strzok has a special little cold spot for President Trump, and not just because he got fired for unprofessional behavior on while on the government's dime during Trump's term of office.

He hates the guy insanely, enough to plot against him with his famous "insurance policy" as he told the FBI official he was having an affair with, and all one needs to do to see it now is to look through the convoluted logic of his Trump-hating tweets. His banner picture at the top of his Twitter account features legal indictment papers of Trump.

So he tweeted this one:

This week, 19 defendants & attorneys will plug 901 Rice St, Atlanta, GA into Waze/Uber/their Secret Service detail.



"The rooms are nasty as f*ck. It smells nasty. It ain’t nowhere anybody wants to be at…You know they’re going to put [Trump] by himself.”https://t.co/DXFtJXS88J pic.twitter.com/JxuxFvUO1D — Pete Strzok (@petestrzok) August 21, 2023

This is a former law enforcement officer. He's obviously gloating. There's no doubt he's mighty pleased to learn that a former president of the U.S. is about to be shoved into an inhumane prison that's under investigation by the Justice Department for its human rights violations.

He cherrypicked his quote from the depths of a Fox News article, using his tiny Twitter space allocation to let readers read that one part he wanted them to see:

The rooms are nasty as f*ck. It smells nasty. It ain’t nowhere anybody wants to be at…You know they’re going to put [Trump] by himself.”

As in his text-messaging conversation with FBI attorney Lisa Page, notice that he's obsessed with smells in that tweet. Recall that in his Page texts, he said he could 'smell" Trump supporters at a local Walmart. Skeevy? You decide.

What's most disgusting though is his sadistic streak, which is not unusual in bad cops.

I never thought of him as a bad cop until that tweet, but now I wonder.

Somehow, he's not outraged at the prospect of a former president of the United States being hurled into a third-world prison famous for its "inhumane" conditions, solely for challenging the 2020 election result.

What kind of lawman rejoices in human-rights-violating prison conditions, not just on a former U.S. president but anyone at all, including the worst criminals?

What kind of callousness does it take to sadistically gloat at a dungeon so vile it's under investigation? Is this normal? A normal cop would speak out against Midnight Express-style barbarism no matter where it is, not wanting his profession in the states to be tarred with third-world thugcraft associations. Normal cops bristle at being called "jackbooted thugs" and express umbrage at any comparison between themselves and tinpot-regime torturers and their dungeons.

This guy seems to embrace it.

The sadism here raises questions as to how normal this is ... for him. After a gloating tweet like that, all I can wonder is: Does he have some kind of past, some kind of record of bad-cop activity? Because to get that callous takes practice. Normal cops want nothing to do with inhumane prison conditions and sure as heck aren't going to celebrate it. But he seems a little different.

