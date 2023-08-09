Family units are being targeted for destruction

I am a retired senior. My parents and I have lived through 47% of the time since 1776 when the country was founded, 54% including grandparents. At that time the family was defined as a husband, wife, biological children and extended family. Today many seniors had parents who experienced both World War I and II, the roaring 20s, the Great Depression, and Franklin Roosevelt’s “New Deal.” Personally, I have memories of World War II and the Korean, Vietnam, and Iraq wars, civil and gay rights and technology advancements. Together we have experienced 21 different Presidents. Our family history is a cornerstone example of American citizenry, including Irish and German immigration. Families gained great wisdom and knowledge from life. They made a huge investment in their country, facing hardships and wars, and they kept the faith. Families have a history of uniting and together they now realize our country is in serious trouble. A radical and corrupt government agenda has focused on changing the American Family that we know and love.

Families are an American institution because they offer support and security coupled with unconditional love; parents almost always bring out the best in members. One lesson my parents taught me was that change will always come and impact values and beliefs. The “All-American Family” was identified in the 1950s. It was based around a secure life. Economic and global instability gave rise to the need for closely defined family units. This led to economic advancement and social order, longer marriages, more children, fewer divorces. Over the past half-century the structure of the American family has undergone profound changes. The nuclear family, which at one point served as the unchallenged cultural ideal, has slowly been replaced with a more diverse set of social arrangements. Families must now adjust to changes in finances, marriage, society, job, children, education, and religious values. Families accept these challenges but are frightened by the current political changes affecting our society. Families see corrupt leadership, low integrity, Ideologies like socialism and the hatred of religion with its morality.

Families replicate values, political attitudes, religion, caring, and protective responsibility. Martin Luther King, Jr. stated “The group consisting of mother, father and child is the main educational agency of mankind.” Since our country’s founding, parents and grandparents established who was responsible for the education of their children. In the early 1900s mandatory public education began shifting certain functions into the public sector. For example, The U.S. Supreme Court in 1962 exercised its influence on religion with church/ state issues. It did not stop there, activist continued seeking political control, forcing ideologies into our government. Marxist thinking would ensure that children would be educated by the state and not by their parents. Families are now being torn apart by elite government educators. One example: the National Education Association makes it clear that educators should ignore religious values, teach their own revisionist history, and even childhood sexual moral development and identity.

It is difficult to find a Democrat political leader with qualities of faith, protection, caring, and patriotism who will support families. The Democrat party has produced progressive leaders who openly ignore the Constitution. They are at war with the family because they know it is a handy way to destroy American society.

Families are joining together (Moms for America, for example) and fighting to protect their precious children given to them by their Creator. The wisdom and knowledge derived from American family history will be a powerful antidote against these attacks. The family’s centuries-old American roots will defeat these dysfunctional radicals. Families will be reestablished as the center of the American experience.

Image: Eric Ward