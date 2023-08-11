Donald Trump won’t kiss the ring and sign Ronna McDaniel’s ‘loyalty’ pledge

Ronna McDaniel saw the writing on the wall—Donald Trump, the most popular Republican candidate in history (by far) refuses to quit in spite of the endless legal and political witch hunts—and something had to be done.

So, Mitt Romney’s niece threw a hail mary, and back in February, McDaniel mulled the idea of a “loyalty pledge” before promptly instituting it. Here’s what she had to say at the time about the tactic, during a chummy conversation with CNN’s Dana Bash, via Politico:

We’re saying you’re not going to get on the debate stage unless you make this pledge[.]

But Trump refused to play her game; reported two days ago:

Donald Trump said Wednesday he will not sign a pledge to support the eventual Republican nominee — an RNC requirement for participation in the first primary debate.

I say this with total sincerity, God bless him.

Trump argued that his declination, which would mean no debate, was “not a question of guts” but of “intelligence” and he’s absolutely right. Trump is an author, and his books include numerous references to famous works of Western literature, which means he’s well-versed in classic authors. He’s likely heard the quote often attributed to George Bernard Shaw about tussling with swine: “Never wrestle with a pig. You both get dirty, and the pig likes it.” A double entendre for the ages! McDaniel, in particular, is cozy in the sty and at the trough of establishment politics.

But, I’d also argue Trump’s move is a matter of principle, and seemingly, so does he. From a Florida outlet:

‘Why would I sign it?’ Trump said in an interview on the conservative cable network Newsmax. ‘I can name three or four people that I wouldn’t support for president. So right there, there’s a problem.’

Listen to what else McDaniel said about the pledge:

I think it’s kind of a no-brainer, right? If you’re gonna be on the Republican National Committee debate stage, asking voters to support you, you should say I’m gonna support the voters and who they choose as the nominee.

She then continued, saying:

We have to come together as a party. We saw big races lost this cycle, because of Republicans refusing to support other Republicans… and I am committed to making sure we come together as a party.

Of course, thinly veiled by a generic pretense of unity is what was meant to be an obstacle specifically for Trump, because he’s the only Republican politician not beholden to the RNC elites; and just as he always does, he outmaneuvers.

If Ronna cared about winning, she’d get behind the candidate that is currently dominating in all the polls; one shows a 43 point lead:

2024 National Republican Primary



• Trump — 58% (+43)

• DeSantis — 15%

• Christie — 5%

• Pence — 5%



“Nikki Haley…Vivek Ramaswamy…Tim Scott and…Doug Burgum all received 3% or less.”



FDU | n=806 | 07/31-08/07https://t.co/HRRs6FFqBL pic.twitter.com/BHfMEVVQQ0 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 10, 2023

If she cared about the Republican voters she wouldn’t abuse her authority, attempting to preclude the people’s most beloved candidate from participation in party events, until he bends his knee to establishment interests.

No other Republican candidate can compete as long as Donald J. Trump is a factor; the GOP elites know it, and they hate it.

Image: Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.