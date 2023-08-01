Does it seem as though every news story lately is on climate doom?

Ah, summertime, when living is easy — those days when you spend time outdoors at the beach or the pool with a cold beverage and steaks or burgers on the grill, when you can travel and camp in a national park and take in nature's magnificent beauty. At least, that's the way it used to be, until the fascist far left decided to cynically take full advantage of the fact that it gets warm in the summer and cold in the winter (at least in the Northern Hemisphere).

As is the case with other subjects, anti-liberty leftists love to lie with language, substituting nondescript terms for similar but specific words to pull a fast one on the public, replacing sex with gender, crime with violence, and temperature with heat. Each sounds like a similar concept, but since they are different, and scientifically non-specific in this context, they can play all kinds of propaganda games, creating crisis or reframing a debate without notice.

For the usually warm season of summer, they use the non-specific terms heat or hot in place of what normal people would refer to as temperature. In this context, the latter has a specific scientific definition; thus, they don't have to worry about those pesky bugaboos of journalism called "facts." They can play fast and loose with the language, because how do you define the heat in this context? Just as it's difficult to nail down the definition of violence or gender.

But even worse than that, you've probably also noticed that these days that there isn't a news story that somehow doesn't have a climate connection.

That is by design, and not an overwrought term "conspiracy theory." (The ruling class needs to know that it's used that excuse far too many times, but we digress.) What are global cooling, global warming, global boiling, climate change, climate crisis, and now climate emergency? Will it soon be climate calamity, catastrophe, or cataclysm, depending on which sounds scariest and will bring in the most money and votes?

The initiative of the Columbia Journalism Review and The Nation, proudly announced four years ago, was entitled "Covering Climate Now," "Transforming the media's coverage of the climate crisis." It quickly amassed more than 170 news outlets from around the world to Rahm this propaganda down our throats. It triumphantly announced that "Climate Stories Are Everywhere."

Then there is the Global Heat Health Information Network under the banners of the World Health Organization (the fun folks from the COVID lockdowns) and the World Meteorological Organization.

Very much like the Covering Climate Now cabal, the GHHIN offers helpful hints on how to cover the "Climate Emergency," such as this gem from its page on Reporting on Extreme Heat and Health:

Instead of waiting for an extreme heat event to begin or end before publishing coverage, create awareness in advance — both seasonally and before a projected heat event. Raising public awareness around impending risks can enable them to take preventive action.

That preventive action inevitably entails voting for leftists and giving up your individual liberty and private property for the vague promise that it will somehow save the planet, even if the major producers aren't going to do the same. Look how well that COVID lockdown worked out for the non-ruling class.

Then if you wondered why there's been a dearth of the normal images of people enjoying the usual seasonal activities of this time of year, here is your answer:

Instead of showing scenes of crowded beaches, swimming pools, or fountains, show people struggling in the heat, and its negative and dangerous impacts. Images that show people enjoying hot weather by spending time at the beach or pool hide the serious risk that many people face during hot weather, and often contradict the serious tone of the narrative.

So much for fun in the sun; there are fear and potential votes to be forced from people out of the sheer terror of summertime heat.

Covering Climate Now ever so helpfully offers these ten tips in best media practices for getting the climate story right:

1. Say yes to the science. There are not two sides to a fact. 2. The climate crisis is a story for every beat. At its core, the climate story is a science story. But whether you cover business, health, housing, education, food, national security, entertainment, or something else, there is always a strong climate angle to be found. 3. Emphasize the experiences—and activism—of the poor, communities of color, and indigenous people. Environmental justice is key to the climate story. 4. Ditch the Beltway "he-said, she-said." 5. Avoid "doom and gloom." 6. Go easy on the jargon. 7. Beware of "greenwashing." 8. Extreme weather stories are climate stories. The news is awash in hurricanes, floods, unseasonable snow dumps, record heatwaves, and drought. They are not all due to climate change, but the increased frequency and intensity of such extreme weather certainly is. 9. Jettison the outdated belief that climate coverage repels audiences and loses money. 10. For God's sake, do not platform climate denialists. We understand as well as anyone that opinion pages occasionally need to push the envelope with unpopular takes. But there is no longer any good faith argument against climate science — and if one accepts the science, one also accepts the imperative for rapid, forceful action.

The worst is this handy little guide (offered in a downloadable "and fun" PDF) to Making the Climate Connection to share with your newsroom:

Concern: "I'm unsure how climate change is responsible for this event." The Reality: Direct attribution to a single incidence of extreme weather is possible — but it's tricky and can take time. Science is nevertheless explicit that climate change sets the conditions for extreme weather to be more likely and worse, and that's a fact you can include in your reporting now. Concern: "I don't want to seem like an activist." The Reality: Climate change is critical context for understanding extreme weather. It's not activist to mention it, it's accurate. ... This [heat wave] is exactly the sort of extreme weather that scientists around the world associate with climate change/a warming planet. This [hurricane] comes at a time when human-caused climate change is consistently making storms like it more intense. You can also try an analogy or turn of phrase: Climate change isn't solely to blame for extreme weather, but... ...it stacks the deck against us. ...it's baked in with our weather, and often a key ingredient in the outcome. ...it supercharges normal weather patterns, like steroids. Special tip: Emphasizing the human impacts of extreme weather can help drive home the significance of climate change. If you're covering how an extreme weather event is affecting marginalized people especially, be sure to also note that this is characteristic of climate change, which evidence shows will impact the poor, communities of color, and Indigenous groups first and worst.

Note that this was changed sometime between Feb. 26, 2023 and May 19, 2023. Perhaps it was too explicit in telling the national socialist media what to say.

We're guessing that now that we've pointed out that they are disingenuously using heat instead of temperature and are following the panic propaganda practices, you'll notice that they are everywhere. But don't worry: we can boldly predict that in six months, they'll be talking about the cold or snow (or lack of either one) being a sure sign of the climate emergency. Because they've stacked the deck either way on this.

