Dispatch from Hawaii: A Maui photo op, for both Biden and Hawaii's incompetent pols

I'm here in Hawaii as Joe Biden takes time from his busy Lake Tahoe vacation to tour fire-ravaged Maui, heaping praise on our sorry excuses for political leaders.

And after watching Hawaii’s “leadership” of Schatz, Hirono, and Green (hmm, sounds like a crooked law firm) line up to kiss Biden’s ass and slap each other on the back, I needed to vomit.

Now, after rinsing my mouth, I need to say that I am outraged that the people congratulating themselves on T.V. are the ones who are responsible for the tragedy in the first place.

It’s easy to pick on the poor schmuck who forgot to sound the alarm, or the climate activist who took too long to release water for the fire.

But it’s people at the top rungs of government, like Sen. Mazie Hirono, Sen. Brian Schatz and Gov. Josh Green, not to mention Biden himself, who are not only themselves incompetent, but place other incompetents in positions of responsibility.

Our entire country from top to bottom is suffering a crisis of failed leadership. It’s called failing upward.

My husband, a retired fireman, said it was common knowledge that guys who F-up on the job are promoted upstairs to get them off the front line. It was a running joke in the firehouse. But Jim retired 17 years ago.

Today, the level of incompetence under the Biden administration is no longer a laughing matter. And, judging from the lukewarm reception given Biden when he finally showed up on Maui to pretend to care about others while making it mostly about himself, I’m not the only one in Hawaii who feels this way.

I saw more than one Hawaiian giving the Biden motorcade the one-fingered shaka.

