Democrats love to lie and cover up for lies because they only care about power

Representative Dan Goldman now says, despite all Biden's lies that he never talked with Hunter or anyone else about Hunter's business deals, that yes, Biden did talk to the business people but only to be nice and things like the weather. What pure BS:

Goldman, though, rushed to the cameras to start moving goalposts and making excuses. Goldman said that yes, Hunter might have put his father on the phone with business partners, but that the words exchanged were just “niceties” and that “there wasn’t a single conversation about any of the business dealings that Hunter had.”

That is similar to Loretta Lynch lying, when the Justice Department was doing their pretend investigation of Hillary, that her chance meeting with Bill was when he came to say hello and talk to her about his grandkids and vacation.

On Monday night, Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton were both at the Phoenix airport, waiting on the tarmac. Lynch said that Clinton then walked to her plane, uninvited, to say hi. "He did come over and say hello," she said at a news conference on Wednesday, "and speak to my husband and myself, and talk about his grandchildren and his travels and things like that."

And Chuck Todd, along with most of the media, continues to pretend there was no evidence against Joe. This from the same people who lied continuously about Trump and Russian collusion when it was obvious it was fake news.

NBC's Todd Worries GOP Will Accuse Biden With or Without Evidence NBC's Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd illustrated his complete lack of self-awareness and overall grasp of irony Sunday when he openly fretted that Republicans could accuse Biden of crimes like being involved in his son Hunter's illegal overseas business dealings whether "they have the evidence or not." This is the same Todd who had no problem allowing Russia collusion hoaxer Adam Schiff to accuse then-President Donald Trump of working with the Russians to steal the 2016 presidential election. Even though at the time, every honest person with common sense knew that was a fringe conspiracy theory.

The reason we have a corrupt, incompetent, president destroying our country is because the media, Justice Department, and other Democrats lying that the Hunter laptop was Russian disinformation to intentionally hide the truth from the public before an election.

The election interference by bureaucrats, the American media, and other Democrats dwarfs Watergate and is massively more dangerous to our survival as a great country than anything the Russians, Chinese, or Iran have ever done and is thousands of time more of a threat to election integrity than the January 6th protest and Trump.

Photo credit: MRC Video screengrab