Constitutionally-protected rights guaranteed to be violated if you’re President Trump or one of his associates

Most lawyers are Democrats who work very hard to keep Democrats in office. They make a lot of money, because “lucrative government contracts flow to their profession” from Democrats. These litigators are certainly rewarded tremendously when the government is run by Democrats, and they show their gratitude and loyalty by repaying the favor; you might recall this headline, from Fox News, “Trial lawyers benefiting from lucrative public contracts make 99% of donations to Democrats, report finds[.]”

The number of lawyers in the U.S. per person dwarfs that of other countries by far; there are 1.26 million mouths to feed, and the Democrat party feeds them very well.

Unsurprisingly, President Trump is having a very difficult time finding lawyers to represent him. Last year, after the raid on Mar-a-Lago by Merrick Garland’s (in)Justice Department, Trump sought to hire seasoned lawyers—but repeatedly heard, “No.” At one point, as reported by The Washington Post, the former president’s legal team included, “a Florida insurance lawyer who’s never had a federal case, a past general counsel for a parking-garage company and a former host at far-right One America News.”

Of course, he also had trouble as soon as he took office to find attorneys to represent him in all the investigations based on the false Russian collusion stories; from Yahoo News:

Top lawyers with at least four major law firms rebuffed White House overtures to represent President Trump in the Russia investigations…. The unwillingness of some of the country’s most prestigious attorneys and their law firms to represent Trump has complicated the administration’s efforts to mount a coherent defense strategy to deal with probes being conducted by four congressional committees as well as Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller.

They couldn’t afford to ruin their reputations by defending a president who Democrats want to destroy, and whose America first policies they hate.

I am sure they would have no trouble defending murderers, pedophiles, corrupt politicians like Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden, or the radical leftist groups that staged violent riots after Trump won in 2016 (and as we all know, in 2020 too); but no mercy for a president whose policies shook up the power structure and handed political control, money, and freedom back to the American citizenry.

Jack Smith has resorted to charging lower-level employees, like valet Waltine “Walt” Nauta, presumably in an effort to intimidate them and get them to turn on Trump. It doesn’t seem to be working, so now Smith is seeking to block Nauta from representation by Stanley Woodward, his chosen lawyer, because apparently Woodward defends too many people surrounding Trump.

Why is Smith so worried? Shouldn’t he want to adhere to the Constitution, which affords the accused with “the assistance of counsel for…defense”? If Smith is doing his job to mete out impartial justice and strive for truth and objectivity, doesn’t he care that certain figures must overcome seemingly insurmountable odds to find legal representation given the political climate?

How about we neutralize attorneys in the Justice Department who spend so much time targeting Trump, and those surrounding him, because they obviously have a conflict of interest? How many people have they targeted the last seven years? Have any of them lied to the FISA court? How many of these federal judges and/or prosecutors are Democrat donors? Speaking of a conflict of interest… Does the name Tanya Chutkan ring a bell?

The swamp is very deep and must be drained to save America.

