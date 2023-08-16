Congressman claims Trump, not Biden, used the government for self-enrichment

Democrat Congressman Jamie Raskin recently claimed that Donald Trump, while president, used the government for his own self-enrichment. Raskin (D-MD) made the claim during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week” with (anchor) Jonathan Karl.

Karl asked Raskin his thoughts on the ever-increasing evidence that Biden family members received inexplicable cash contributions—A.K.A., bribes-- from foreign countries.

Raskin replied:

“Here’s what I’m concerned about. During the Trump administration, we saw the development of a completely new public philosophy, which is that government is not an instrument of the common good in the public interest. Government is an instrument for private self-enrichment, for the guy who gets in, for his family, for his private businesses….”

Raskin’s statement is more than untrue, more than absurd. It is the complete opposite of reality. It is outrageous and despicable. The truth is, Donald Trump donated virtually his entire presidential salary…to various government agencies…at least $1,400,000 out of the $1,600,000 that he earned over his four years in the Oval Office. (The president’s salary is $400,000 a year.) Trump turned over parts of his checks to agencies such as the National Park Service, the Department of Transportation, the Veterans’ Administration, the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Education, Health and Human Services, and the Small Business Administration.

I’m guessing Congressman Raskin has not donated much or any of his salary to anyone but Congressman Jamie Raskin.

Contrast Trump’s actions with those of the Biden Crime Family, who inarguably took many millions of dollars from countries such as Ukraine (!), China (!), and Russia (!), all for access to the “Big Guy” for policy considerations.

I’m not a fan of willful ignorance, but the two things I most detest are hypocrisy and bullies. The left, as embodied by today’s Democrat Party, combines them all…into one repulsive, antidemocratic, borderline demonic ideology—advanced by projection and attack.

Photo credit: screengrab via WSJM.com