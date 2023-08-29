Chicago mayor sues Kia and Hyundai for ‘steep rise’ in car theft occurrences

Dirty hands point the fingers.

Just when you thought the regressive Democrats couldn’t go lower in their race-to-the-bottom blame game, Chicago’s newly-elected mayor Brandon Johnson comes in and shows you just how ludicrous they can really be. And, to take the old adage “fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me” into account, against all odds, I’m sure they’ll sink deeper yet.

Reported by Fox News this past weekend:

Democratic Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office announced that the city filed the lawsuit against automakers Kia and Hyundai, alleging that both companies have failed to include ‘industry-standard engine immobilizers’ in several models of vehicles, which results in a ‘steep rise’ in crime. ‘The impact of car theft on Chicago residents can be deeply destabilizing, particularly for low- to middle-income workers who have fewer options for getting to work and taking care of their families,’ Johnson said. ‘The failure of Kia and Hyundai to install basic auto-theft prevention technology in these models is sheer negligence, and as a result, a citywide and nationwide crime spree around automobile theft has been unfolding right before our eyes.’

Oh, you thought it was the pro-crime policies of the Democrats in Chicago and Illinois that was the problem? No, no, no, no…. The rapidly rising trajectory of car theft is because those greedy corporations failed to deliver, not leftist politicians.

Also, the failure of gunmakers to install inoperable triggers is sheer negligence. — Joe Biden Press Release (Parody) (@joebldenpress) August 29, 2023

(The absurdity is completely captured by the parody Joe Biden account commenter.)

Now, where to even begin?

First, Johnson is ignoring one major issue that unravels his whole argument. No one forced these people to buy these cars. Car purchases are consensual transactions, between consumer and dealership, and the role of public safety falls on government, not the private sector. (It’s literally in the name.)

Secondly, Kia and Hyundai are two very popular brand choices for Americans across the country, but stories of skyrocketing crime, and in this case car theft, only emanate from a few very specific locales: Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, the list goes on and on. The common denominator is … Democrats in charge. I live outside Huntsville, Alabama, which consistently tops the charts as one of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in the country; I see Kias and Hyundais literally everywhere, but strangely, no one thinks of Huntsville when they think of the stolen car epidemics currently plaguing (some) big cities.

“Sheer negligence”? Kind of like euphemizing mobs of teenagers rioting and looting as “large gatherings? What about posturing for bureaucrats to become the new first responders? Maybe a systemic firing of police officers who engage in conservative political activism when off-duty? Would those things be considered negligent?

Perhaps the Democrat-controlled legislature and the Democrat governor got it wrong when they championed “bail reform” and subsequently eliminated cash bail? I mean, it’s not like low-life thugs are being released while they await their day in court, and then going on to commit more crimes. Oh wait….

From the American Bar Association Journal:

An analysis of bail reform in Cook County, Illinois, underplayed the increase in crime that followed, according to a University of Utah study and a review by the Chicago Tribune. … The Tribune identifies 21 defendants released after bail reform who were later accused of murder….

No, rising instances of car theft have nothing to do with local government, or the Democrats who run it; but has everything to do with… capitalism! (You knew it was either going to be that, or the other trusty blight, “racism.”)

Kia and Hyundai executives clearly aren’t living by the Marxian slogan, “profits over people” and for that, the poor folk of Chicago have to suffer. If those car companies weren’t so devilishly capitalistic, this never would have happened. How dare they manufacture cars with base model anti-theft features?

I’m sorry, what does Johnson think would happen to the price of Kias and Hyundais if the companies were forced to install high-tech anti-theft technology? In turn, how would that affect the “low- to middle-income workers” for whom Johnson purports to care?

These Democrats are hopelessly unintelligent, completely communist, or both.

Image: YouTube video screen grab.