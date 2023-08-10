Canada and Massachusetts open the door to the quartering of soldiers—oops, I mean unhoused populations

As a colleague noted, there are no property rights in a socialist state.

It should come as no surprise that Canada, with its notoriously socialist and interventionist government, is in the midst of a housing crisis. Who woulda thunk it?

Last week, Canadian outlets reported that the province of Nova Scotia had agreed to partner with a home-sharing network, Happipad. The platform connects homeowners with rooms to spare, with people looking for short-term “affordable housing” options. The cost? $1.3 million for two years, for two employees and some waived fees. (Now read that again, because the math doesn’t really seem to be mathin’.)

From The Canadian Press:

Housing Minister John Lohr said the partnership is a call to action to those who have extra space in their homes. Lohr said there are 130,000 vacant bedrooms across Nova Scotia that could be used on a short-term basis by students, health-care workers, tradespeople and others seeking a safe, affordable and comfortable place to live.

Another outlet noted that refugees tend to be “typical” users of Happipad; with that in mind, it’s worth considering data published in recent years that show a majority of settled refugees are male, and statistically speaking, they’re of fighting age.

Now on Tuesday, Massachusetts governor Maura Healy declared a state of emergency over the chaos that accompanies, specifically, hordes of foreign-born invaders—or undocumented citizens as Healy likes to call them. Healy noted that she would be “encouraging…communities to keep welcoming those families who wish to resettle in all corners of Massachusetts,” and iterated that she will also be using “all powers granted to the Governor” to “expedite the use of state resources” and “enable the immediate procurement of goods and services” for the invaders. As the governor said at a press conference via Fox News, “This is a national issue that demands a national response.” Yes, Maura, it is a national issue because neither the border state Republican governors, nor the federal government, nor the politicians in positions of authority, will honor the rule of law and secure the border.

Then…. I saw this:

The state of Massachusetts is now asking families to host illegals in their homes



Hotel owners and landlords are also called upon to host illegals on their properties pic.twitter.com/OmYdLhFiy7 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 10, 2023

(The woman speaking is the state’s lieutenant governor Kim Driscoll.)

In contrast to the manufactured crisis in Canada, the one in Massachusetts centers around homeless people that are exclusively foreign-born; yet similarly to our northern neighbor, a majority are also males (in 2019, that number was nearly 60%). Oh, and remember this?

Count the number of military-aged Chinese men in this video and reply with the number.



This video was taken at San Vicente Migrant Camp today at around noon. This is a line of Chinese migrants lining up to catch the next buses to the Costa Rican border. An everyday occurrence.… pic.twitter.com/dqh31CMxzj — Muckraker.com (@realmuckraker) April 15, 2023

So if we’re talking sheer numbers (in the millions) and the ability to pick up a weapon, or simply just surveil Canadian or American citizens on behalf of the respective tyrannical governments, you might call these populations the perfect mercenaries-in-waiting.

It’s like the “modern problems require modern solutions” meme. The American state can’t be guilty of violating the Third Amendment if it simply requests citizens house its soldiers—oops I mean “refugees” or “migrants”—and plus, it’s not even time of war right now… Or is it?

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.