Braveheart 7-Eleven shopkeepers could face action for defending their shop against an armed thug

If you are a career criminal and looking to prosper without fear of the law, California is the place to migrate to. There is perhaps no other place in the U.S. or even in the world, where criminals can flourish with such impunity.

Videos of criminals ambling across departmental stores casually picking items from shelves and leaving without paying no longer shock anyone. The employees and owners are usually left with no option but to stand and stare, because these thieves are usually armed and dangerous.

It's probably not uncommon for thugs to assign themselves shops that they regularly and repeatedly target.

This may seem darkly comedic but it is actually most heartbreaking. It takes hard-earned money to set up a shop and procure products to be sold. Casual pilferage is the destruction of livelihoods.

The psychological trauma of being repeatedly robbed and potentially being a victim of violence is equally serious.

The situation is so bad that law enforcement officials no longer bother to intervene. Even if they do intervene, liberal pro-crime judges release the thugs back on the streets where they are free to engage in criminal behavior

Recently another video of another such shop being robbed gained fame on social media. The difference in this video was the shopkeepers fought back.

The extremist in Sacramento and their soft on crime position is forcing people to stand their ground. But here in my city ( Stockton Ca) everyone is fed up. Now let’s watch how these store owners are treated for protecting themselves and their livelihood.… pic.twitter.com/0hiPCCvFe8 — Denise Aguilar (@InformedMama209) August 3, 2023

The incident occurred at a 7-Eleven outlet in Stockton, California back in July.

In the video, a masked thug is seen rummaging through shelves in the shop, picking tobacco products and tossing them into a large garbage bin.

The employee at the shop is heard trying to reason with the thug and warns him that a call will be made to law enforcement officials.

The person video recording the incident urges the shopkeeper not to intervene.

“Just let him go. There ain’t nothing you can do. They’re not going to do nothing,” he says before asking if the owner has insurance.

As the robber tries to leave, a store employee grabs his arms and attempts to restrain him.

The thief is heard threatening to shoot the employees at the shop.

Next, the Sikh owner of the shop rushes towards the thug armed with a stick and repeatedly wallops him, delivering more than 20 blows.

The thug seems stunned to receive punishment, that too in California where such behavior is rewarded.

“That’s called whoopin’ your a–! Whoop his a–! Get him!" is what the person making the video is heard saying.

Criminals being punished is a rare sight in California, a bit of shock from bystanders is natural.

The rogue finally begs to be let go and the shopkeeper and his assistant comply. They do not call the cops but let him go, perhaps hoping their a lesson has been learned.

But this didn’t end there; while walking out, the thief also asked for a soda for the road.

To this, the bystander says: “What kind of s*** you telling me? You do this s*** and you want a soda? No, no, no. Get the f*** out, man."

In a functioning society, the shop owners and their employees would have been felicitated for rising against lawless elements.

There are two reasons for this.

Firstly, they were doing the job that taxpayers pay law enforcement to do.

Secondly, by giving the thugs his deserved comeuppance, they probably deterred him from repeating a similar offense.

But in California, things don’t quite operate that way.

KCRA-TV reported that Stockton police said they are investigating the “assault of a 7-Eleven robbery suspect by two workers.”

Police said that on July 28 at 3:41 a.m., a 7-Eleven worker reported the suspect threatening to shoot the clerk if he intervened and stealing several packs of cigarettes in a large garbage bag before fleeing.

On July 29 at 12:27 a.m., a 7-Eleven worker reported the suspect demanding money at the store while simulating that he had a handgun. When the worker didn’t comply, the suspect grabbed food items and put them in a garbage bag and fled, again.

At some point later in the morning, the thug is believed to have returned to the store, police said but this time, the employees took matters into their hands. The walloping emanated out of frustration and fury that is typical when the common man faces repeated experiences of injustice.

The Stockton police said they were unaware at the time of that attempted robbery and assault.

But around 3:45 a.m., police joined members of the fire department in assisting a man who was requesting medical aid because of pain in his leg and shoulder.

The man, who police now believe was the suspected 7-Eleven robber, had said he did not know if he was assaulted.

Stockton police said witness video of the 7-Eleven robbery and assault has now linked all the investigations.

They said that after their investigation concludes, they will forward the findings to the San Joaquin County district attorney for review.

Another interesting fact is that the Stockton Police Station is located across the road from where the shop is located. Yet there seemed to be no fear in the thug’s mind as he targeted the same shop on three occasions within a short period.

This is very revealing about the state of affairs in California.

So what could the outcome be?

A CBS report and even the man who made the video seem to be alleging shopkeepers went overboard with their punishment of the thug.

The report also mentions violations of the 7-Eleven policy and possible breaking of the law.

Don’t be too surprised if the shopkeepers are portrayed as villains.

Don’t be stunned if the shopkeepers are charged with assault and even a hate crime because the thug happens to be black.

The criminal welfare system in California will simply not allow violence against robbers.

In time, don’t be too surprised if California defunds the police, schools, and hospitals, and transfers all of the funds to their criminal welfare system.

Perhaps they build seven-star prisons for all their criminals with spas, IMAX cinemas, gourmet cuisine, etc.

The 'elites' in California have no reason to fear from these thugs. They live in gated properties protected by armed bodyguards, and they travel in bombproof vehicles.

They can virtue signal all day while regular people such as the 7-Eleven outlet employees suffer.

The silver lining for the shopkeepers, if they are charged, is that they will belong to the criminal class and hence will be protected by the system.

Perhaps that is the last resort left for citizens, to take the law into their hands.

When matters go haywire it is worth revisiting the fundamentals.

Democracy is meaningless unless there is the maintenance of law and order.

When the system of law and order devolves into a system that focuses on the interest of criminals, it gives rise to mobs and vigilantes.

The disparity in the application of law is now a common occurrence across the U.S., the victims of this disparity range from the 7-Eleven shopkeepers to President Donald Trump.

This is the slow but certain death of American democracy.

