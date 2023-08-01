Black voters avoiding Joe Biden like a bad smell

Some eighty-one percent of Democrat voters are perfectly happy to keep supporting Joe Biden for reelection to the presidency.

But there's one subcategory among them that is scaring the heck out of Democrat pollsters: Black men, whose support for the old dotard has cratered.

Biden is down by thirty points among this normally loyal political group. A very significant number just don't want to vote for him.

According to the Daily Caller, citing a Washington Post report:

Black voters are significantly less enthused about a Biden reelection campaign than they were in 2020, with only 55% saying they’re likely to support him in 2024, according to an early May AP/NORC poll. The same poll suggests that 81% of Democratic voters say they’d definitely or probably would support the president if he’s the nominee. “We have to meet them where they are and we have to show them why the political process matters and what we have accomplished that benefits them,” Cedric L. Richmond, senior adviser at the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and former Biden adviser, told the Post. “We will not make the mistake that others made of not drawing all the connections.”

The numbers jibe almost exactly with another poll taken in May:

An ABC News-Washington Post poll released Sunday showed that 52% of black voters approved of Biden, down from 82% when he took office in 2021. The same poll showed that 27% of black voters are likely or leaning towards voting for former President Donald Trump if he runs against Biden in the 2024 general election. ABC News and the Washington Post surveyed a random national sample of 1,006 adults by landline and telephone from April 28 to May 3.

Which is pretty interesting stuff. The pattern suggests that this is no outlier poll that could be wrong. There are a lot of black men out there who want nothing to do with Joe Biden and won't turn out to vote for him.

Which probably shouldn't be that surprising. What on earth could be appealing to them about this guy?

Under Biden, black people's standard of living has fallen sharply. Wage gains that began around the Trump era have been eaten away by Bidenflation. The White House is bragging that the post-COVID lockdown era has brought black workers back into the workforce at rising wages as if to say they should be happy about old Joe and his miracle economy:

Back in 2019, the average employed Black worker was in an occupation that paid $24.83 an hour. Today, the average Black worker is in a job that would have paid $25.53 an hour in 2019, a +2.8 percent rise. That shift is larger than the +1.9 percent increase among all Americans.

But what difference does that make when the price of food is 20% higher? Bidenflation has rendered those wage gains meaningless.

Meanwhile, Joe's open borders has delivered a second hit to black worker wages. Millions of illegal aliens flooding into the country inevitably drive wages down even further, especially for those on the first rungs of the career ladder, or those in low-paid low-skill occupations which includes many black voters.

It's no secret that blacks are strongly opposed to illegal immigration, not just for the wage impact but for the burdens that illegal migrants impose on the black community, which are not confined to lower wages but also mean higher crime and more competition for social services resources. When the school district money gets redirected into educating Jose just in from Tegucigalpa, you can bet that Jamal from Compton doesn't get the educational attention he needs, too.

What's more, black voters see little to like about the transgender agenda promoted by Democrats. A December 2021 poll from Rasmussen was devastating:

Nine out of ten black Americans reject the claim there are more “genders” than the two male and female sexes, according to a December 20-21 poll by Rasmussen Reports. Just three of the roughly 150 blacks interviewed “strongly” agreed that there are more “genders” than female and male. But roughly 102 black respondents strongly denied that claim — which is a core element of the transgender ideology.

Another factor likely driving this is an aftereffect of the COVID vaccine mandates, which were opposed by blacks at a far higher rate than by whites.

Opposition to vaccine mandates brought draconian consequences to resisters, meaning, blacks were hit harder. How many of the some 9,000 servicemen kicked out of the military based on refusal to take the COVID vaccine were black people? Quite likely, it was a lot. Tucker Carlson's interview with rap superstar Ice Cube, where the latter expressed his skepticism for COVID vaccines and refused to take them, is likely very indicative of what black male voters are thinking.

Former Republican party operative Mark Shields said that the broad pattern suggests a Democrat focus on rich white voters' concerns to the detriment of black voters:

Further exacerbating this phenomenon is the Democratic Party’s move toward a much higher-income, White coastal voter base, and with it, a more left-wing progressivism that is alienating significant segments of Hispanic and Black voters.

No kidding. Lastly, what are black men being asked to vote for: Joe Biden? The creepy old white man who became a millionaire while in public office, and whose privileged drug-abusing son is right now skating on drug and corruption charges? Those same types of charges that have thrown millions of black men in prison for much tinier offenses?

How's that two-tier justice, with privileged Hunter getting coddled by the DOJ while millions of black men get the book thrown at them, working out for black male voters? We know it works great for Joe Biden and his fawning media gaslighters, but the hard reality of a two-tier justice system that works for Joe but not for the ordinary people cannot be lost on black male voters.

Sure, we can bring up that Soros district attorneys are refusing to prosecute anyone these days, but that brings in a whole new set of problems that has hit the black community hardest. Looted businesses, fleeing retailers and communities left with nothing owing to the authorities' refusal to prosecute crime are undoubtedly leaving many black victims. Law-abiding black people are left with the inevitable consequences of that white lenience on crime, while criminals of all colors are going free. Just a day or two ago, the Oakland NAACP branch condemned the authorities' refusal to prosecute crimes as detrimental to the black community. Enforcing actual laws on a one-tier basis would fix this, but Joe is looking out for Joe.

There are likely other reasons, too, to account for that 30-point drop in black male support for Joe Biden. It seems they are onto him, and more and more are moving to President Trump, who's always been pretty intelligible to these voters, and has attracted significant black support even before Biden was put out by Democrats as their candidate. Now that they have seen what Biden brings, I am surprised the drop in support is not higher. One thing we can say from this is that it is continuing, and for Republicans, assuming they welcome and encourage these voters, the trend is its friend. Let's hope they win over the entire bloc, because Democrats don't care about black people and more and more black voters are starting to see that they don't deserve their votes.

Image: Pexels // Pexels License