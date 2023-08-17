Black man calls out Trump indictments as ‘two-tiered justice’ that will usher in a surge of black support

“Black people are going to vote for Trump in large numbers, mark my words.” Subsequently, we’re about to see how vicious and bigoted the left really is.

Malachi Maxey, a black conservative media personality, took to X (formerly Twitter), and posted this video:

Black people will vote for Trump in large numbers. pic.twitter.com/f9w7NxEslj — Malachi Maxey (@malachimaxeyusa) August 16, 2023

As Maxey notes, black people “already feel that it’s a two-tiered justice system” and it’s something they’ve been feeling “for a long time.” Kamala Harris targeting low-level marijuana offenders, many of them black Americans, while simultaneously violating the same laws herself, then laughing about it in retrospect. Federal prosecutors offering Hunter Biden, the son of the “executive” corpse stinking up the Oval Office, a “sweetheart deal” and “immunity” as he’s facing felony charges surrounding allegations of tax fraud and firearms; Eric Garner receives an execution on the New York sidewalk for suspicion of selling cigarettes without paying the pizzo to Uncle Sam. Donald Trump enduring endless indictments, arrests, and witch hunts, while evidence of Biden family corruption goes viral… and unpunished.

I wonder where black Americans could possibly get the idea that justice is no longer blind?

The dam of censorship and controlled narratives is ready to burst, and truth has been leaking from the weakened seams; as Maxey said:

…and now they’re [black people] starting to realize, the people that control the justice system for all these years have been Democrats, no matter how you put it.

In fact, according to The American Presidency Project at UC Santa Barbara, several professors gathered the data and penned “President Trump’s Policies Have Delivered for Black Americans” which included a section on the First Step Act, and its measures to rectify injustice. As the authors noted, “90 percent of those who have had their sentences reduced [under the FSA] are Black Americans” and the act “shortens mandatory minimum sentence[s] for nonviolent drug crimes.”

Two weeks ago on August 2nd, the Los Angeles Times published an anti-Trump diatribe by Erika D. Smith; the title read, “Black people presiding over the downfall of Donald Trump is poetic justice” and in Smith’s words:

I must admit, I’m amused by the poetic justice of it all. While in the White House, Trump was a man who unleashed and normalized a new wave of hate against many communities, but particularly against Black Americans. … So it’s gratifying to think of a man who sees himself as Teflon Don having to recognize the authority of a Black person.

Well, I must admit, I too am amused as I wait on the most poetic justice of all: black Americans upsetting the establishment’s apple cart, coupling themselves to the man that’s fighting the crooked system of prejudice by which they’re often victimized, and forcing pseudo-elites like Smith, or Biden, or Harris, to recognize their authority as free-thinking individuals.

