Biden’s Secretary of State chastises Russian government for locking up opposition leader

American Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently issued a tweet condemning Russia’s prosecution of opposition leader Aleksey Navalny. On August 4th, a Russian court convicted Navalny on charges of “extremism” and sentenced him to 19 years in prison. This was one day after former (and possibly future) President Donald Trump was arraigned in federal court on transparently bogus charges related to his questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election and his role in the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021.

Incredibly, Blinken tweeted:

The United States strongly condemns Russia’s conviction of opposition leader Aleksey Navalny on politically motivated charges. The Kremlin cannot silence the truth. Navalny should be released.

He must have giggled to himself after posting this. He should have added “#hypocrisy #chutzpah.”

The Biden administration in its entirety, including the DOJ, CIA, FBI, and various other now rogue and weaponized federal agencies, has been diligently trying to convict and imprison Trump since the day Biden took office.

Blinken’s missive is akin to Hitler chastising the U.S. for mistreating Jews. It’s as if a Klansman reminded Clarence Thomas to treat black folks with the fairness and dignity they deserve. It would be like Teddy Kennedy cautioning Ronald Reagan to “drive sober.”

The Biden administration acts more like a junta than a duly elected assemblage of “public servants” acting in the best interests of the citizens they allegedly serve. Its members no longer feel the need to hide their lust for power, their disdain for democratic processes and the non-elites in flyover country—or their confidence in believing they have successfully rigged national elections for the foreseeable future.

