Biden's biggest gaslight: Claiming his bid to jail Trump is just justice chugging along

Polls show that much of the American public believes that the Justice Department and its state allies are targeting President Trump for political reasons.

That hasn't stopped Joe Biden and company to claim there's nothing of the sort going on, starting with Biden's claims early in his presidency that his Justice Department would operate "totally independent of me."

In June, Bloomberg News reported that he has since kept up with that line of claims, putting it this way:

President Joe Biden dismissed suggestions that a potential indictment of his predecessor and top 2024 rival Donald Trump by the Justice Department would be politically motivated, telling reporters he was “honest.” “You’ll notice I have never once, one single time suggested the Justice Department what they should do or not do relative to bring in a charge or not bring a charge. I’m honest,” Biden said Thursday during a press conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the White House.

Joe using the organs of state to target his political opponent? That denial has about as much credibility as his claim to being honest.

LibertyOne's Erica Carlin did some digging and brought back the receipts:

The New York Times reported in March 2023: “In the past, Mr. Biden privately told his close circle of advisers that Mr. Trump posed a threat to democracy and should be prosecuted for his role in the events of Jan. 6, according to two people familiar with his comments. He also told confidants that he wanted Attorney General Merrick B. Garland to stop acting like a ponderous judge and to take decisive action.” Politico reported in June 2022 that “House Democrats” were “upping the pressure on Merrick Garland to prosecute Donald Trump.” CNN reported in March 2022 that “Democrats are increasingly worried that Garland will let the former President go unpunished.”

So everything happening here is on Biden's orders. He's the one who's been pushing Garland to sic the prosecutorial dogs on President Trump and any claim to the contrary is simply gaslighting the public.

Try being a politically appointed employee and telling the president 'no' on orders as direct and leaky as these. Obviously, Garland was under ferocious pressure to set the hounds loose on President Trump before he gained too much momentum ahead of the 2024 election, rendering even the Democrat electoral cheating machine unable to stop him. And Joe Biden, don't forget, is profoundly unpopular with the public, his best approval ratings pulling in in the low forties in a good month.

It's obvious as heck that Biden is directing this persecution of a political opponent, same as the characters in Pakistan who've just put away a potential challenger to their regime this morning, same as the Chavista Venezuelans and the socialist Brazilians have done to their popular opponents, and same as what Putin in Russia has done to the hapless dissident, Alexei Navalny, who in recent days was sentenced to 19 years in prison for process crimes, when everyone knows that the real problem for those at the top is that he's challenged them.

The Carlin Biden research is as clear of evidence as can be found that Joe Biden is behind the legal persecution of President Trump.

What a sleaze he is, not just going after a political opponent, but trying to escape responsibility from the public for it, making himself Gaslight Joe.

