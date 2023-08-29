Biden weasels out of helping New York as migrants surge in

Joe Biden never takes responsibility for anything, including policies that harm his fellow Democrats.

So, not surprisingly, he's passed the buck on aid to New York to deal with its migrant crisis.

In response to a pleading letter from New York's Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York got this from His Fraudulency, according to The Hill:

The White House told New York Gov. Kathy Hochul that it cannot send more assistance to the state to help with the influx of migrants, placing the blame on a lack of Congressional action. ... “Without Congressional action, this Administration has been working to build a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system and has worked to identify ways to improve efficiencies and maximize the resources the federal government can provide to communities across the country to support the flow of migrants,” a White House spokesperson said in a statement. “We will continue to partner with communities across the country to ensure they can receive the support they need,” the spokesperson wrote. “Only Congress can provide additional funding for these efforts, which this Administration has already requested, and only Congress can fix the broken immigration system.”

Which is swampspeak for "drop dead."

See, Biden can't get along with anyone in Congress enough to pass an aid bill, so New York is out of luck. But cheer up: They can blame Congress instead of Biden which created the crisis by opening the border to all comers.

It's bee ess.

As Rick Moran at PJMedia notes, there's plenty of things Joe Biden can do to help out his Democrat allies in New York who are taking in so many of his migrants:

Joe Biden could declare an emergency in New York, which would loosen the federal purse strings and make money available to both the city of New York and the state. But Biden is in the middle of a re-election campaign and being identified too closely with a crisis caused by his own lax border policies would not be “good optics,” as the political consultants say.

Another thing he could do is reinstate Title 42 permitting the repatriation of migrants on pandemic concerns. That would mesh nicely with his new campaign to claim that COVID is back.

But he won't, because there might be a political cost to him as he "runs" for "re-election" in a race he never won in the first place.

New York is spending itself into bankruptcy to house and feed these incoming foreign nationals, who amount to about 100,000 people as Moran notes. The cost of bedding just one for a month comes to a cool $10,000 cost for the state, as Ed Morrissey at Hot Air writes, citing a New York Post report. The full cost for New York will come to $12 billion over the next three years.

The state is crying out to Biden to pay for these costs, but open-borders Biden is giving them the back of his hand, claiming Republicans are to blame.

The state, of course, could resolve this crisis by itself by repealing its laws granting any incoming foreign national a "right" to free housing which is what's driving these costs. Migrants could pay for their own hotel rooms the same way other visiting foreign nationals do, or the same way Americans do whenever they visit a foreign country. The state might even consider billing them as it would any taxpayer. New York could also scrap its sanctuary state designation, though that probably wouldn't do as much given that Joe Biden isn't enforcing U.S. immigration laws.

Its crying out to Biden is the act of a toddler calling 'mommy' to clean up the mess they've at least partially made. But Biden is nobody's parent.

And now there are public protests as New Yorkers balk at paying that $12 billion migrant bill.

That leaves them a tough choice -- repeal its right to shelter laws or go bankrupt, hoping for a federal bailout from a future Democrat Congress.

Somehow, that's not going to end nicely for them. So now they get to complain about Biden even as they vote for him. What an ugly picture that is.

Joe already knows that all the cards are in his corner and he's going to get away with it.

Image: Screen shot from Fox 5 video, via YouTube