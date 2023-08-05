As President Trump is indicted for January 6, more evidence emerges that it was a set-up.

Coincidentally, I’m sure, in the lead-up to his being taken off the air at Fox News, Tucker Carlson and his team were investigating events on January 6—the same events that are serving as the basis for Jack Smith’s creative indictment against Donald Trump. One of the things that Fox News prevented from airing was an interview with former Capitol Hill Police Chief Steven Sund, during which he told Tucker that the FBI had “a lot of operatives” in the crowd. There was more, and it all feeds into the reasonable belief that January 6 was a set-up.

January 6 has been enormously useful to the Democrats:

It allowed them to certify the electoral college votes without any objections. These objections (which Democrats have vigorously made over the years) are a prerequisite to challenging the count.

It allowed them to round up almost 1,000 Trump supporters and destroy their lives, a useful lesson to anyone else who might think about opposing the Biden regime…er, administration.

It allowed them to pretend that the lack of crowds in D.C. for Biden’s inauguration was due to security requirements rather than to the reality, which is that no one would have shown up anyway.

And, of course, most usefully at all, it’s just allowed them to indict Biden’s chief rival, President Donald Trump, in the lead-up to the 2024 election. The charge, while failing to use the word “insurrection,” essentially alleges that Trump defrauded America by ignoring those of his advisors who believed in the 2024 election (many of whom have been outed as fervent Trump haters) and, instead, looking to evidence of election of fraud and believing that election.

Knowing how useful January 6 was for Democrats—and considering that the “insurrection” narrative kicked within fewer than 24 hours —it’s worth considering a very loose rundown of the timeline.

In event after event, it’s the system, not Trump, that’s inexorably pulling the crowd into the Capitol. And in event after event, it was Trump who tried to put the brakes on things, only to be blocked.

The previously hidden revelations from former Capitol Hill Police Chief Steven Sund are entirely consistent with the above facts:

Former Capitol Hill Police Chief Steven Sund told Tucker Carlson “there was a fair amount of law enforcement” in the January 6th crowd, in footage exclusively obtained by The National Pulse. The bombshell news follows revelations that Sund had called the events surrounding the Capitol riot “a cover up,” adding his concerns over provocateurs like Ray Epps. Over halfway through the interview hidden by Fox News following Tucker Carlson’s firing, Sund explains that it is normal for Secret Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) to have a few undercover assets in large crowds gathered in the nation’s capital. But the 18 or so FBI agents present, plus an estimated 20 from the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) was remarkably high. Sund stunningly reveals: “Within a few days of January 6th I had media reach out to me and say ‘Hey, you’re aware the FBI had undercovers in the crowd?’. I was like, ‘Oh no, they would have told me’. I had Steve D’Antuono, the head of the [FBI] Washington Field Office on a call the day before. Didn’t say anything to me about it… and now to see, allegedly, according to the GAO report, they had 18 operatives in the crowd? That’s a lot of operatives.”

Indeed, added Sund, in over 30 years of police work, he’d never seen so much law enforcement. In the same suppressed interview, Sund also revealed that the FBI had worked with him during the IMF protests and the Bush inauguration.

You can see the entire interview at The National Pulse.

It was a net, and the Democrats caught all the fish, both big and small.

Image: January 6 by Tyler Merbler. CC BY 2.0.