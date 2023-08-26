Applying Joe Biden’s approach to the Maui fire to other American disasters

In between his two vacations, Joe Biden managed to find a few hours to visit Maui to see the devastation in the historic town of Lahaina. Standing in front of burnt-out buildings and cars, Biden said, “Jill and I have a sense of what it’s like to lose a home.”

Then the Big Guy had the audacity to tell people who might have lost loved ones along with all their worldly belongings that he knows what they are going through. Joey proceeded to tell again his story about the time when, in 2004, lightning struck his home, and he had a 20-minute contained kitchen fire.

Joey closed with, “I almost lost my ’67 Corvette and my cat.”

Image: Joe Biden mourns the cat that didn’t die. YouTube screen grab.

Is this man a moron, or is it dementia?

Before you can respond, “No comment,” let’s think about what Joe Biden said to the Maui residents. They have family and friends who are dead or still missing. Their home or apartment and every possession they owned is burnt to a crisp. The business that employed them was also burned in the fire. They can see into the future as long as it’s only five minutes. And some guy who is in between beach vacations says he understands their pain because, many years ago, a 20-minute kitchen fire almost caused him to lose his car!

This made me think about what Joe Biden would have said if he had been president following these tragedies.

Great Chicago Fire (1871) : I once had the fireplace going, and embers flew around. I almost lost my tie.

San Francisco Earthquake (1906) : I once lost my balance. I almost lost the pen in my coat pocket.

Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire (1911) – I once put on a new shirt while standing too close to the stove. I almost lost a button.

Titanic sinks (1912) : I was once in a swimming pool when my inflatable float sprung a leak. I almost got wet.

The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor (1945) : I once was on a harbor boat ride when the motor bombed out. I almost had to row back to shore.

Eastern seaboard blackout (1965) : I once forgot to pay the bill and we lost electricity for several hours. I almost missed my favorite TV show.

Challenger Space Shuttle explodes upon takeoff (1986) : I once had a Bunsen burner explode during science class. I almost lost my paperwork.

September 11 (2001) : I once had a toy plane that broke apart. I almost lost the battery.

