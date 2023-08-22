Anybody looking for materials to build a border wall?

Before you go shopping for materials and supplies for your next fence, please call the Biden administration and check out their inventory. They've got a lot of stuff, as we see in this story:

The Biden administration reportedly has been selling off millions of dollars’ worth of border wall materials in a race against Republicans who are vying to pass legislation to finish its construction. Steel "square structural tubes" photographed in a storage lot in Arizona were listed for sale on GovPlanet, an online auction marketplace run by publicly traded Canadian company Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, this month. Those 28-foot-tall hollow beams are "excess border wall materials that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers turned over to the DLA for disposition and are now for sale," the Department of Defense’s logistics agency first confirmed to the Daily Upside and later the New York Post. GovPlanet, which specializes in military surplus, has sold 81 lots of those beams for about $2 million, according to the Post.

Joe Biden the merchant? Something like that!

In reality, the Biden administration cancelled the project because they said that it was "a "waste of money that diverts attention from genuine threats to our homeland security." So what did the Biden administration do to tackle the threats to our national security? Well, they opened up the border and have criminal elements moving drugs and migrants to the U.S. That's the way it is on the U.S.-Mexico border today.

Image: PxHere