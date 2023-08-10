‘Anti-disinfo activist’ shows he’s a whiz with disseminating bad intel

Jim Stewartson is just another irrelevant leftist—a fact of which even he must be intuitively aware, because his grasp for celebrity revolves around his brief jaunt into the orbit of a conservative personality. According to his X (formerly Twitter) profile, Stewartson’s “about me” is that he is a guy who’s “being sued by Q aka Mike Flynn.” How utterly cringeworthy.

Oh, but Stewartson doesn’t just have an inflated ego because he’s a blip on Flynn’s radar; he’s also an important “anti-disinfo activist” with Ukraine’s flag in his X name! How predictably cliché.

Yet, Stewartson made it onto my radar because an account I follow shared this:

PSA: The Constitution explicitly protects rights that are not described in any part of the Constitution or its Amendments. https://t.co/6PSduiOnjM — The Ninth Amendment (@USConstAmendIX) August 7, 2023

I remain continuously perplexed, because the Constitution isn’t even a long document, so you’d think these people would at least read it lest they give off the impression that they’re complete clowns—but it’s also the supreme law of the land. How can one be so confident when shooting from the hip, especially if claiming to be against disinformation?

Stewartson either actually believes he’s making a valid argument, or he’s embracing his inner child… the preposterous and recalcitrant one. Obviously the Constitution from the 1780s doesn’t include an explicit reference to modern printer technology, that much doesn’t even need to be said, but it does include the Ninth Amendment, which reads:

The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.

But not only that, the Constitution also enumerates the Second Amendment, which overtly states that the right to keep and bear arms “shall not be infringed.”

Leftists share false information regarding the Constitution (which is mundane news at this point) for two reasons: they’re either American saboteurs, or they just don’t know what they’re talking about. The first recorded example of disinformation can be found in Genesis, which reads, “Now the serpent was more crafty than any other beast of the field….” If I may take some creative license with the verse to apply to our modern culture and people like Stewartson, “Now the sheep was more mindless than any other beast of the field…”

What leads me to believe that Stewartson is a sheep and not a serpent? Well, like I noted above, he’s either deluded enough to think he made a compelling argument, or he regresses to infantile positions. He recalls the Constitution and its amendments, but completely overlooks two (from the very Bill of Rights) that would arguably, settle the matter of 3D-printed firearms parts; but he also seems to miss the entire foundation of the American government, as outlined in the Declaration. Rights come from God; anything less would merely be a privilege. As the signers noted in 1776:

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men….

There are certain sacred gifts endowed to humans from a moral Authority, and that certainly isn’t the government; yet, men create governments, as they did when they elected delegates to ratify the Constitution, to guarantee that these sacred gifts are kept intact.

Seems simple enough, right?

