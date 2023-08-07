Another stripper comes forward to suggest that Hunter Biden was an easy mark

While playing Mr. Important Power Broker to the world's billionaire oligarchs and demanding million-plus fees from them, Joe Biden's drug-addled son, Hunter Biden, was just an easy mark to the strippers and hookers he spent his ill-gotten gains on.

One of them, according to the New York Post, has come forward with information about how he looked from their end of the Biden checkbook:

“He was like a dog that I dragged and led on,” Kennedy, 35, told a researcher from the nonprofit investigative organization Marco Polo in a stunning text exchange obtained by The Post. “I just led him on and played with him like a walking ATM. I had a few guys like Hunter who I would lead on and take tips and shopping from and leave them ‘hanging.’ It’s part of the stripper gig. Get all you can out of these idiots and move on.”

The stripper, or ex-stripper, who's not the same one who gave birth to Joe Biden's seventh grandchild, says she fleeced Hunter to the tune of $20,000 from 2018-2019 until moving on to the next customer.

“Hunter became useless when I couldn’t extort him any longer.”

When the Post contacted her, she refused to give her real name out of fear for her safety and then said she "didn’t really mean what she said about Hunter," which seems a little odd. She also accused the first researcher from Marco Polo of acting unprofessionally.

But it seems a little weird as a denial, given that nobody texts that kind of stuff based on coercion. It may be, however, that she's afraid of the Bidens, who are known for their political vindictiveness and payback.

She told the Post about all her lovey-dovey stuff, trying to protect Hunter from other strippers, who apparently would take advantage of him even harder than she did, and that Hunter kept her number in with his most cherished private family numbers.

Obviously, this stuff is nothing extraordinary to those who have been following the Hunter Biden saga, it's just that we now know that they were in fact laughing at him as they were shaking him down.

All that foreign billionaire cash, and it largely went to people like these, leaving hotshot powerbroker Hunter pretty much begging some judge in Arkansas to cut his child-support payments, and the man in Venice Beach who rented him mansion, since trashed by Hunter, out some $80,000 in rent.

What a wretched one-man security risk this Hunter was.

When one considers all the time and money the FBI and other agencies spend to hunt down spies and national security risks, it's pretty amazing that they pretty much protected Hunter and left him alone to his depravities, unconcerned about national security in his case, but throwing the book at assorted small fry.

The lowlife Hunter consorted with snickered and mocked this boob for his fool-and-his-money ethos. But the world's bad guys obviously could see the same thing in Hunter and likely took advantage of him in similar ways. How many of them were there? With Joe Biden having his hands on the levers of power in the U.S., it's ominious to think what they could have gotten out of Hunter, given how easily the strippers were able to roll him and laugh about it afterward. Mark Levin has noted that it was Hunter Biden's job to sell access to his dad the vice president. This part of the story has yet to see the daylight it deserves.

Image: MarcoPolo / BidenLaptopMedia.com // free download