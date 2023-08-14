And then he spoils it all by saying it's Weiss

On Friday, AG Merrick Garland announced a new special counsel to investigate the growing Hunter Biden problem. So far so good. A ray of hope that DoJ will actually do its job? But then he spoils everything by saying that the new man is the same as the old man. Yes, the same guy who saw his plea agreement collapse will now be the one looking at the whole thing again. It's sort of like giving the ball to the guy who couldn't throw a strike, walked the bases loaded and then gave up a grand slam last night.

Naturally, the response was as expected. Is AG Garland that tone deaf? Maybe he is reading what someone else is writing for him. One way or another, the sense of fairness takes another body blow. Expect the GOP to be very skeptical about the whole thing.

Why did he do it? I don't know, but Bill O'Reilly makes a lot of sense to me:

Attorney General Merrick Garland is scared. So is FBI Chief Christopher Wray. But most frightened of all should be President Joe Biden. I say should because, at this point, he might not understand or even remember how he enabled his son and brother to amass millions in foreign payments for doing nothing.

The attorney general should be scared. He is been saying, and under oath. that Weiss had the power to bring charges in all American jurisdictions. What's the point of giving him new powers to bring charges in all jurisdictions now? Why not go out and find a new face who could clear the table and start anew?

The whole thing stinks. It stinks a lot! And the attorney general knows that he is in trouble.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: US Senate