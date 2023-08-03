Anarchic violence and the rising tide of medical tyranny in…you guessed it…Portland

“We did this to ourselves.”

Yes, yes you did, and you did it to everyone else too.

First up, we have the story of Dr. Mary Costantino, a “highly distinguished” radiologist with institutions like Stanford and Georgetown on her curriculum vitae, who found herself on the receiving end of an unprovoked and violent attack. While walking with a friend last week in an upscale Portland neighborhood, Costantino was hit in the face by an aluminum water bottle, thrown by a homeless man. She was knocked unconscious, and when she awoke she dialed 911. However, thanks to the “defund the police” movement, officers didn’t arrive until nearly thirty minutes later. At this point, Costantino had already gone home—but listen to what she had to say, via Fox News:

‘I do not hold the police accountable for this at all — I hold our city accountable for defunding the police… we don't have enough police force to protect our citizens, and we did this to ourselves.’

As the old saying goes, “When seconds count, the police are minutes away.” (In Costantino’s case, the waiting period neared half an hour.)

The next Portland lowlight comes from Libs of TikTok via Twitter:

A woman receiving cancer treatment at @OHSUNews was told she can no longer be a patient at the clinic after she sent a message criticizing a trans flag hanging prominently at the entrance.



She told us that they requested she go for “re-education” and she refused. pic.twitter.com/WdAvRoYoMV — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 2, 2023

As RedState noted in an article out yesterday, the hospital’s letter firing Marlene as a patient “isn’t ambiguous”; it was her “hurtful” and “disrespectful” comments in opposition to the very obvious agenda of “trans” tyranny. To commandeer a point made by frequent contributor Jack Hellner, Democrat or “progressive” health care policy is nothing more than a scheme of theft and medical totalitarianism. They push for socialized medicine, bleeding the taxpayers to provide “universal” healthcare—nearly everyone gets coverage, especially illegal aliens and all the non-contributors like bureaucrats and the politician class. The only exceptions are the undesired grubs like newborn babies who survive abortion procedures, and the dreadful and inhuman conservatives, of course.

The Portland leftist is a special breed of virtue-signaler. They rail against capitalism and the “wealthy” who “don’t pay their fair share,” but willingly buy Apple products and don Patagonia, or Arc’teryx. They get on the political stump for human dignity and compassion, but engage in literal guerrilla warfare for unlimited abortion, withhold treatment and care from cancer-stricken patients, and vote for and enact policies that see their very neighbors wind up filthy, drugged-out, and defecating on the street. They vocalize their mission of female empowerment, but cater to mentally ill “bepenised” men and attempt to erase any woman (like Marlene, or Riley Gaines) who dares to dissent.

Yet…. Costantino, who wore a custom Fauci-Costantino political slogan t-shirt for her first COVID jab social media post (followed by a “Fauci Fan Club” shirt for a subsequent booster), said that watching Portland crumble into lawlessness has “100%” changed the way she votes.

Well, it’s about time!

