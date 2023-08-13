AG Garland plays us for fools

To play someone for a fool is a very risky business.

To play an entire populace as a fool is downright edgy.

A case in point is the recent “appointment” by AG Garland of one of his troopers, David Weiss, to be “special counsel,” the day after impeachment articles were filed against Joe Biden by a member of the U.S. House, per this news from UPI:

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A Florida congressman filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden on Friday. Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., filed four articles of impeachment against the president, saying he had "undermined the integrity of his office, brought disrepute on the presidency, betrayed his trust as president, and acted in a manner subversive of the rule of law and justice at the expense of America's citizens."

Garland’s “fool,” as is so often the case with the antics of Biden’s DOJ, is the American public at large.

And guess what, not just the beleaguered Republicans anymore! There are some Democrat outliers who are also piping up.

So, why is Garland not feeling the political climate (did he ever?).

AG Garland is carrying on with the same embarrassing ploys and runarounds (also see FBI Director Christopher Wray’s feints) that he has been characteristically accused of since his appointment. Has the AG not been made aware that Mr. Weiss-- very recently-- received a big smackdown in federal court, regarding Hunter Biden’s special, forever-autonomy and related proposed “sweetheart deals”?

Garland’s obtuse behavior might be credited to The Big Bureaucratic Mistake(s), in brutally hyperactive form, made by the Biden administration.

The central Mistake lies in appreciating the federal bureaucracy as a sort of impregnable Citadel (once the U.S. Senate was referred to as such—no longer!), within which the heavily paid and uber-benefitted bureaucrats within, great and small, may take solace in being citizens who are above the law and even, when push comes to shove, above the American vote.

William Henry Chamberlin, reprised in the Foundation for Economic Education, explained Edward Gibbon’s classic Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire thusly:

The Decline and Fall may be inter­preted as a process of the atrophy of the individual creative faculty under the enervating influence of a state which went the inevitable way of unlimited power and be­came constantly more absolutist.”

It appears that AG Garland has mislaid his God-given share of the “individual creative faculty” -- in not thinking through his grotesquely political reactions before he announces them to the American public.

Image: Heribert Pohl, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0