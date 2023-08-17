Advice to Fani Willis from the WSJ

The Wall Street Journal this week offered up a pithy headlined suggestion to the wayward prosecutor in Fulton County:

“Indictment Four: Trump as Racketeer

Alleging a RICO conspiracy makes the Georgia 2020 election case less credible.”

The WSJ editorial begins with this: “The fourth indictment of former President Donald Trump reads like an exercise at throwing everything at the jury to see what might stick. Fani Willis, the Democratic district attorney in Fulton County, Ga., has assembled a 98-page charge sheet with 41 counts and 19 defendants, yet little fresh evidence regarding Mr. Trump.”

I couldn't read further, as the WSJ has a paywall and I no longer subscribe, but no matter, we already get WSJ's message -- in an 18-point-typeface editorial header, no less.

I long ago took exception to the WSJ’s ongoing, palpable good cop/bad cop aggression against Trump. The bad cop bias is usually front and center in their reportage (though never corrected in its proven bias as events unfold); whereas its soft-soap editorials wishfully provide some cover from a blatant institutional bias.

But today, the WSJ’s editorial board's share of hatred is so much more evident than "hidden" (also see Noonan, Rove, and of course Paul Ryan, undercover). The paper got my goat with that 18-point-typeface header. Why not just say, “Hey, Fulton County D.A. Willis, here’s our legal advice: drop the RICO conspiracy charge and you may be able to pull this off.”

Talk about dropping the pretense! In the face of the stunning irregularities of this prosecution as reported and commented upon by many in the last few days, the WSJ has really affirmed its only remaining, legitimate calling to journalistic integrity: documenting the vagarities of the stock market.

Image: Wall Street Journal