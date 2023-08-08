Activist parents got a librarian fired over pornographic children’s books

I’ve been saying for some time now that the only thing that can save America is for parents to revolt against Democrat institutions that are determined to groom their children in the full LGBTQ+ panoply. People who are not normally political will suddenly become very involved when their children are at risk. That instant activism is why, in Front Royal, Virginia, a library director was forced to quit after parents accused her of putting pornography in the library and demanded that she leave or that the library get defunded.

The Daily Wire reported on the story:

The director of a Virginia public library has resigned following demands from outraged parents that the library be defunded over “pornographic” children’s books. Michelle Ross resigned effective immediately as director of the Samuels Library in Front Royal in northern Virginia on Thursday. The move came during an emergency meeting of the Samuels Public Library Board of Trustees, who accepted her resignation. [snip] Earlier this summer, a grassroots coalition of concerned parents and others called Clean Up Samuels petitioned for the removal of a slew of books they found objectionable, dozens of which they say are “pornographic.” Clean Up Samuels has also called for the library staff and board of trustees to be replaced.

As word got out about what was in the library, parents were galvanized. According to the same report, hundreds of them attended a Board of Supervisors meeting.

And yes, the books they were describing as pornographic are, indeed, pornographic (so much so that I felt queasy reading the excerpts), and, if not pornographic, they are filled with misinformation about sex. I’ve appended at the end of this post a speech by a parent named Mark Egger perfectly sums up both pornographic and grossly inaccurate books freely made available to children of all ages.

Gay men spoke at the meeting about how they were outcasts and subject to violence, which is sad. However, training children to be tolerant and kind does not mean that public libraries should have sexually explicit books nor books with the farcically ridiculous “transgender” theory, one for which there is no actual scientific support, just a whole lot of bootstrapping.

For the most part, if their kids are bringing home decent grades and the school is well-rated on the internet or feeds a lot of children into college, parents do not attend school board meetings. Something must galvanize them. The left’s relentlessly sexual agenda is galvanizing them. With luck, they’ll figure out that this gender madness lies at the heart of the Democrat party, and they’ll throw the bums out in 2024:

This is what the Biden White House stands for: pic.twitter.com/w6q5SAJa0o — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 6, 2023

(The following is the transcript of Mark Egger’s statement, and it’s worth reading in its entirety. You can also see Mr. Egger speak if you go to 15:01 in the video.)

You’ll be hearing from people tonight who will claim that we are banning books. That we are in favor of censorship and that we are against the First Amendment. This is hogwash. Nobody is banning books. Nobody is censoring anything in the United States. Anybody, anybody can publish anything, and anyone can purchase anything, including explicit pornography. The anti-science psychopaths who believe that a boy can become a girl are free to purchase any crappy book they want with their own money. The real question is, what materials is the library going to spend taxpayer money on? The library does not purchase every single book in print. They have only a very, very small percentage of all the books currently in print, around 1 to 2%. So, it’s not about censorship, it’s about prudential decision-making and spending tax dollars on books. Would one say that the library is censoring 99% of the books in print that are not in the library? Of course not. The problem is the collection development policy of the library, which comes directly from the left-wing American Library Association. You might think the ALA is some benevolent trade association. You would be wrong. The ALA has thrown their wholesale support behind sexual perversion and the anti-science lie of transgenderism. The president of the ALA, in her own words, described herself as a “Marxist lesbian.” The ALA even sued to overturn the Children’s Internet Protection Act because they believe that children should have access to internet pornography at the library. The library takes the policies of the ALA and makes them their own collection development policy. They then rely on the mainstream book review corporations, which give enthusiastic five-star reviews to any book which contains sexual perversion or the anti-science lie of transgenderism. If the book has a boy claiming to be a girl or a girl claiming to be a boy, you can bet it will get gushing reviews regardless of how crummy the writing is. And three of the woke review companies—Horn Book, Review Library Journal, and School Library Journal are all owned by the same corporation. These mainstream reviewers are nothing more than an echo chamber. No alternative voices are allowed by the established orthodoxy of the ALA and their allies in the book review industry. Consider a book like This Is Why They Hate Us by Aaron Aceves, which consists entirely of a teenage boy spending his summer looking for other boys to have oral sex with, including a chapter in which he uses a website to find strangers to have sex with, resulting in a meetup with one of his high school teachers. This book, which contains numerous explicit scenes of sexual perversities, is acceptable to the library because, in the words of the library director, it quote meets the requirements of the collection development policy and should be retained by Samuel’s Public Library. Or consider a book like I Am Jazz by Jessica Herthel, a picture book for three- to eight-year-olds. The purpose of the book is to make very young children think that a boy can become a girl, to indoctrinate them into the lie of transgenderism. By the end of the book, Jazz is about eight years old. He is still a boy claiming to be a girl. Of course, nothing is said about what happens to Jazz as he grows up. The real Jazz is now about 22 years old. He never went through puberty because he took puberty blockers. He takes female sex hormones to make it seem like he’s a girl. He had his penis chopped off by a quack doctor. When he urinates, the urine shoots out horizontally from the fake vagina that the quack doctor made. He gained a hundred pounds after these operations. His lunatic mother continues to push him to be a female so that she can make money off the reality TV show he stars in. He has severe depression and psychological issues.

(If you’re interested in watching more of the video or reading more of the transcript, there was also the latest leftist argument, which is that the Bible is a pornographic book, showing that, for the left, porn is morality.)