A heartwarming video of Nevada rangers taking down environmental activists

It’s every driver’s nightmare: You’re heading to the airport, the labor and delivery room, your dying parent’s bedside, your daughter’s elementary school play, your child’s preschool pickup (which charges you $10 a minute if you’re late), or just home from a long day at work, and you find yourself stuck in a traffic jam. Infinitely worse is when that jam occurs as you're heading to Burning Man, not because of an accident or legitimate road work but because of climate activists sitting in the middle of the road. But in Nevada, on tribal land, the rangers did something wonderful, the kind of thing that makes you want to stand up and cheer.

I really don’t want to say too much about this video, lest I destroy the glory of watching it. However, please note the line of stopped cars receding in the distance. Also, revel in the moment when one of the screaming women insists that they’re just peaceful environmental activists. That’s a lie. There is nothing peaceful about interfering with the smooth flow of traffic on a public road. If someone dies because they cannot get to a hospital on time, I consider that murder.

Note, too, the tried, true, and traditional tactic that the arresting officers use to subdue someone resisting arrest: a knee in the shoulder.

BREAKING: Tribal Rangers trucks in Nevada just RAMMED a climate change group blocking the road and mass arrested all of them https://t.co/EuF2r777mW — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 28, 2023

One of the things I loved about this video is the instant justice. These activists know that, once the arrest is a done deal, they’re home free. Some leftist group or Hollywood star will pay their bail, and a plea deal will be worked out that says that the three hours before their bail was paid constitutes “time served.”

The real justice will be the emotional terror these snowflakes experienced when trucks smashed their protest paraphernalia, after which police came at them with guns, forced them on the ground, put their knees on the people’s shoulders, and chained them up. Maybe they’ll think twice about engaging in dangerous, illegal activity that puts people’s lives at risk and, ironically, creates wasteful excess emissions because of the hundreds of cars forced to idle because of this “environmental” protest.

Image: X screen grab.