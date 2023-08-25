A government as good as our people

Turnout among young voters has been robust is recent elections. That’s contributing to a government that is as errant as much of the electorate.

During the Republican presidential debate yesterday, a smiling and svelte (contrasted to the grim girth of his detractor, Christie) Mr. Vivek Ramaswamy asserted that today’s youth need a sense of purpose.

Mike Pence tried to contradict him in response, essentially saying, “We need government as good as our people.” It sounded genuine, but wasn’t entirely spontaneous, just a canned repeat of previous Pence slogans.

The former vice president’s insinuation is that the government is not properly representing their upstanding constituents. Unfortunately, in many cases they are representing them; unfortunately, in many cases they are less than upstanding.

Partially due to the unsatisfactory quality of today’s youth, we have stumbled into a government as bad as much of its electorate. They are a pathetic pack of pandering politicians promising misguided youth freebies for their votes.

Here’s a brief list of politicians supported by confused, entitled youth:

The above listed professional politicians, and their impressionable supporters, are part of the disturbing reason that Governor Ron DeSantis is right -- America is in decline under the demented Dems who want to ravage our founding principles.

Today’s mollycoddled youth are greatly responsible for the kind of gross governance we’re getting. No wonder progressive groups try to keep youths engaged -- their developing brains are easily brainwashed.

Of course, the youths of the weakest generation are not the only misguided voting bloc. After they serve a cause greater than their silly selves, they may still vote for Democrats, especially if they were indoctrinated in university rather than attending a trade school.

Nevertheless, the point is to reach an age of maturity where the adolescent brain is fully developed. Voters are then more likely to be cognizant of campaign issues and candidate positions, rather than simple-minded slogans.

We’re still likely end up with the government we deserve, but that should incrementally improve commensurate with the maturity of the electorate. Once those little snowflakes have served (per Ramaswamy’s proposal), or proven their civic prowess, we might yet remain a vibrant constitutional republic, despite the aforementioned politicians.

If we are to have a government as good as our people, we need an informed electorate to ensure our governance is wiser than those anti-American progressives. Otherwise, Vivek Ramaswamy might be right about something else -- not incrementalism, but an American Revolution.

Image: PxFuel