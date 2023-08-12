12-year-old Colorado pupil thrown out of class for his Gadsden flag patch

Leftist ignorance strikes again, and consequently we have to suffer.

You know, when George Orwell authored the infamous slogans of Oceania’s Party, he purposefully worded them to be the most obnoxiously glaring pieces of propaganda. The juxtaposed terms were in fact opposites, and entirely oxymoronic; war is not peaceful, freedom is not slavery, and ignorance is not strength.

Well, looks like Colorado school administrators and teachers didn’t get the memo, and instead, gorged on regime disinformation; it’s almost like they consider themselves in the bulking phase for an upcoming strength (ignorance) competition. Being uneducated, uninformed, obtuse, and illiterate, are only “strengths” if you’re a leftist.

The problem started when Jaiden, a 12-year-old student at The Vanguard School in Colorado Springs, sported a Gadsden flag patch on his backpack. Apparently, he was removed from class, because of the patch’s alleged “origins with slavery, and slave trade” and the interaction below, between school staff and Jaiden’s family, shows you (again) just how smugly ignorant and tyrannical these woke leftists are:

Meet 12yo Jaiden who was kicked out of class yesterday in Colorado Springs for having a Gadsden flag patch, which the school claims has "origins with slavery."



The school's director said via email that the patch was "disruptive to the classroom environment."





I’ll start out by addressing a paradox most embarrassing — the self-satisfied school employee so confident in her blunder, is holding a meeting in a room under a flag, that actually has closer ties to slavery than the Gadsden flag. The irony! This is not to say I’m anti-America, but American slave ships? Yeah, they didn’t fly the Gadsden, or the Stars and Bars, they flew the Stars and Stripes; as said by Alan Keyes in an argument against censoring flags:

‘It's absurd. The American flag, the one we revere, used to fly on slave ships plying the slave trade back and forth[.]’

I also just find it utterly absurd that this woman isn’t even sure what the proper name of the flag is — it’s not called “the Don’t Tread On Me” — yet she “knows” it’s bad. So, you don’t know what it’s actually called, but you know it’s a pro-slavery symbol. Got it.

I love that Jaiden is on the verge of complete laughter as his mom schools the administrator over her ignorance, because it’s all such a joke. These people can’t be taken seriously, and even a 12-year-old kid can see it; nothing like a child having to stifle his laughter over your lack of basic knowledge lest he be impolite and bring attention to your sheer idiocy.

The Gadsden flag is named after Christopher Gadsden, a revolutionary soldier who presented the flag to the provincial congress of South Carolina in 1776, and the snake is an adaptation of Benjamin Franklin’s clarion call “Join or Die” cartoon; it’s is not a symbol of slavery, unless you are talking about the slavery under British tyranny... but you know what are?

The Black Lives Matter flag, it represents slavery under and to Marxism.

The “Pride” flag, or any other perverted adaptation… it’s slavery to leftist queer ideology.

The Ukraine flag, which reminds the little guy that he is a slave to the war machine globalists.

“We’re [just] following district policy” sounds an awful lot like “I was just following orders.” Will someone tell these jerks to get a new line already?! It wasn’t a compelling excuse for the leftist tyrants parroting the line from the witness box in 1945 and 1946, or Adolf Eichmann in 1961, and neither is it today.

Symbols of freedom from tyranny triggers tyrants, go figure.

Update:

For those asking for an update:



- Jaiden decided to go back to school today. With his patch will in place. He said he'd do a sit-in if necessary to protest.



- Two law firms have stepped forward to assist as necessary to fight the viewpoint discrimination.



- Lots of media…

