Your land is my land

This is hilarious. Ben & Jerry, the ice cream men of New England, spent Independence Day claiming that Mt. Rushmore exists on stolen land.

They could have chosen to celebrate July 4 with a burger and watching the Red Sox take two of three from the Rangers. Or they could have offered ice cream to anyone who dressed his baby as a Native American. Or they could have gone to a reservation and offered ice cream to everyone.

Ben & Jerry went woke, and a local tribe called their bluff. This is the story:

Nulhegan Band of The Coosuk Abenaki Nation Chief Don Stevens informed Newsweek he’s very interested in getting the land Ben & Jerry’s headquarters is on because it originally belonged to his tribe. He told the publication the tribe was “always interested in reclaiming the stewardship of our lands.” However, Ben & Jerry’s doesn’t seem interested in playing ball. As of Friday, the company had not reached out to Stevens to broker a deal that would see the land return to the original owners. Ben & Jerry’s demanded land be returned to Native American people. Well, it might be time for the ice cream company to put its money where its mouth is.

Are you laughing? I am. It could not happen to a nicer couple of people.

I am not sure where this "occupied land" story ranks in the recent episodes of woke business losses. Anheuser-Busch was stupid and did not know its customers. Target did not have the common sense to anticipate that some women would be offended by a swimsuit designed for parts that real women do not have.

The Ben & Jerry story reflects bad faith and hatred of the country. How do two people blessed by our economy think so poorly of their country? I don't get it, but I'd love to see Ben & Jerry close their doors, give the land back, and pay reparations as well.

PS: Check out my blog for posts, podcasts, and videos.

Image: Ben & Jerry's.