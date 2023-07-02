William Barr: Upright defender of the law or snake in the grass?

First, this point from Elle Purnell:

Between April and June 2020, when IRS agents were preparing to execute interviews and search warrants, it was “career DOJ officials,” Shapley said, who “purposely slow-walk[ed] investigative actions.”

She then points out:

All of that happened under Trump and his attorney general, William Barr. That’s not to make the absurd suggestion that it happened at Trump or Barr’s direction. Rather, it shows how monstrous the triple-letter leviathan and its grip on our political process are. It is "absurd" to say that President Trump protected Biden. But is it so absurd to argue that Barr played a role in protecting the likely Democrat nominee? I don't think so. I think it more likely than not that Barr accepted the invitation to return as AG for the purpose of thwarting Trump's re-election. This is just speculation, certainly, but I see Barr as an agent of what Purnell calls the "monstrous...tripe-letter leviathan" that has "our political process" in "its grip."

Michael Goodwin, New York Post, June 25, came closer to fingering Barr.

Barr tasked John Durham with getting to the bottom of the 2016 scandal, and Durham concluded the FBI never had enough evidence to open the Trump probe. Yet Barr did not pay sufficient attention to what was happening under his nose in the 2020 campaign. He certainly knew of the Hunter Biden probe, but, to judge from results, never realized corrupt DOJ officials were again abusing their power to rig the outcome of a second presidential election.

Barr, the consummate insider "never realized corrupt DOJ officials were again abusing their power to rig the outcome of a second presidential election"? Not credible

Barr’s backstabbing of the former president on Face the Nation, June 18, gives him away.

ROBERT COSTA: Republicans remain critical of the Attorney General who spoke out this week as well as Director Wray at the FBI, they've rallied the Trump side. Are they wrong to say that this Justice Department is acting in a political way? FMR. ATTORNEY GENERAL BARR: Well, if they're pointing to this case, I think they're wrong. I think the Department had no choice but to seek those documents. Their basic argument really isn't to defend his conduct, because Trump's conduct is indefensible. What they're really saying is, he should get a pass because Hillary Clinton got a pass six or seven years ago. Now, I think, you know, that's not a frivolous argument. But I- I'm not sure that's true. I think if you want to restore the rule of law and equal justice, you don't do it by further derogating from justice. You do it by applying the right standard here. And that's not unfair to Trump, because this is not a case where Trump is innocent and being unfairly hounded. He committed the crime, or if he did commit the crime, it's not unfair to hold them to that standard. ROBERT COSTA: You say Trump's alleged conduct is indefensible. So many Republicans continued to defend him. What will it say if the party, your longtime party, puts him forward as their nominee? FMR. ATTORNEY GENERAL BARR: Well, that's the problem. I don't think they're actually defending his conduct, but they are saying it's unfair to prosecute him. But that then raises another question. Okay, if it's unfair to prosecute, and that's not the whole answer. The question is, should we be putting someone like this forward as the leader of the country, leader of the free world, who is engaged in this kind of conduct? The other thing is, this is not just an isolated example. Trump has, you know, has many good qualities, and he accomplished some good things. But the fact of the matter is, he is a consummate narcissist. And he constantly engages in reckless conduct that- that puts his political followers at risk and- and- and the conservative and Republican agenda at risk-- ROBERT COSTA: Would he put the country at risk if he was in the White House again? FMR. ATTORNEY GENERAL BARR: He- he will always put his own interests, and gratifying his own ego, ahead of everything else, including the country's interest, there's no question about it. This is a perfect example of that. He's like, you know, he's like a nine year old, defiant nine year old kid who's always pushing the glass toward the edge of the table, defying his parents to stop him from doing it. It's a means of self assertion and exerting his dominance over other people. And he's a very petty individual who will always put his interests ahead of the country's, his personal gratification of his, you know, his ego, but our country- our country can't, you know, can't be a therapy session for you know, a troubled man like this.

The Barr appearance, June 18, on Face the Nation included this exchange between Costa and the backstabbing former attorney general:

ROBERT COSTA: Do you believe if he is convicted, he should serve his prison sentence? Well, I don't- we haven't even gotten to the point of whether he's been convicted and also what his sentence should be-- ROBERT COSTA: If it happens? FMR. ATTORNEY GENERAL BARR: You know, I don't like the idea of a former president serving time in prison.

William Barr, agent of the Deep State, successfully accomplishing his assignment to make sure the presidential term of the 45th president did not extend beyond January 20, 2021. Prison time would merely be icing on the cake -- and complicated by federal law: the Former Presidents Protection Act of 2012. (Unless, of course, Deep State has power to nullify Mr. Trump's status as former president.)

