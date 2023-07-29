Why would Biden need to pardon his son, the smartest person Joe knows?

He has the corrupt Justice Department and IRS doing it for him with the support of the sycophant media.

They have run a sham, pretending to investigate for years, just like they pretended to investigate Hillary before James Comey listed all her crimes and waived them.

After years where they saw many felonies on taxes and the gun possession, they came up with a scheme to charge him with a couple minor tax misdemeanors, “divert” the gun charges if he kept his nose clean for a few years, and grant immunity on the a broad range of potential felonies. And who would determine if he behaved? The powerful DOJ bureaucrats who came up with this farce of a charge in the first place.

When the Judge asked the justice officials if they could give examples of other plea agreements like this, they couldn't Cite any. And most of the media still claims that the Justice department is impartial, that no one is above the law, and that people are treated equally.

So why would Biden need to pardon Hunter? The bureaucrats are already doing it for him.

But Trump must be stopped so they have to protect the corrupt Bidens and Clintons from prosecution.

I wonder why the media and government agencies aren't trusted?

Here's Why Joe Biden Can't Pardon His Son Hunter is also being investigated for being a foreign agent by the Justice Department, which law professor Jonathan Turley said is a charge the Biden White House fears most. Turley added that pardoning Hunter remains the “break-the-glass” option regarding this emerging scandal that could detonate the Biden presidency. Ironically, Biden signing the pardon can only end with the end of this administration, which is why this White House is never going to do it:

I just ran a column today discussing how Biden could pardon his son as a final "break-the-glass" option. https://t.co/vWWuZ9VHR5 Karine Jean-Pierce was just asked about that possibility and said categorically that the President will not pardon Hunter... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 27, 2023

