What would 'a normal Supreme Court' look like?

President Biden is saying the current Supreme Court is not "normal."

Many journalists, along with Biden and other Democrats, are disparaging the six Supreme Court journalists who they describe as conservative are radical activists that have disregard for the Constitution and the rule of law. They, in turn, act like the three liberal justices, who almost always vote in lockstep, and have great regard for the rule of law and the Constitution. They send the message to the public that the liberals are not activists. Nothing could be further from the truth.

The liberals seem to have little if any regard for the separation of powers that we have in the United States so that one branch cannot dictatorially rule.

It appears that the president, most people pretending to be journalists, and other Democrats need a lesson on the responsibilities of the three branches of government.

AOC shows that she sure needs a lesson when she suggests impeaching Supreme Court justices who don't support the policies she supports.

The Judicial branch is supposed to interpret laws for constitutionality, not make laws, nor rewrite laws.



The Legislative branch passes laws and authorizes appropriations.

Article I—the longest article of the Constitution—describes congressional powers. Congress has the power to: Make laws

Declare war

Raise and provide public money and oversee its proper expenditure

Impeach and try federal officers

Approve presidential appointments

Approve treaties negotiated by the executive branch

Oversight and investigations

The Executive branch must enforce laws but cannot make laws nor appropriate money.

A PRESIDENT CAN . . . make treaties with the approval of the Senate.

veto bills and sign bills.

represent our nation in talks with foreign countries.

enforce the laws that Congress passes.

act as Commander-in-Chief during a war.

call out troops to protect our nation against an attack.

make suggestions about things that should be new laws.

lead his political party.

entertain foreign guests.

recognize foreign countries.

grant pardons.

nominate Cabinet members and Supreme Court Justices and other high officials.

appoint ambassadors.

talk directly to the people about problems.

represent the best interest of all the people A PRESIDENT CANNOT . . . make laws.

declare war.

decide how federal money will be spent.

interpret laws.

choose Cabinet members or Supreme Court Justices without Senate approval.

The Supreme Court case on student loans should have been 9-0 if the three liberals on the Court cared about separation of powers. If they allowed a president to spend $400 billion on a pet project to buy votes, where would it stop? There would be no limits on a would-be dictator.

The ruling on affirmative action at Harvard and UNC should also have been 9-0 if the liberals truly cared about discrimination and equality. All races are people of color, including Asian-Americans and whites. How many races would universities have to discriminate against before the three liberal justices would block them?

If Democrats were so concerned about blacks and Hispanics, they would not work so hard to block poor and minority children from going to better schools. Why are they so protective of the rich?

Roe v Wade: Essentially, an activist court attempted to create a national law. That is not their job.

Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer have or had been in Congress and as far as I can tell, have not introduced bills to enshrine abortion into federal law even when Democrats had control of both Houses and the White House.

Why? Why didn't they do that if it was so important to them?

Chief Justice John Roberts should not have essentially rewritten the Affordable Care Act to get it to pass Constitutional muster. He should have rejected it and told Congress to rewrite it as they are the only body that should write laws, not the courts, and not unelected bureaucrats.

Chief Justice John Roberts saved Obamacare in 2012 by calling it a tax.

A normal and honest President:

Would not try to spend $400 billion to buy votes from people who owe student loans without Congressional authority. Now that Joe Biden has lost this case, he is seeking another way to go around Congress to buy the votes.

Would not lie by calling Roe V Wade a Constitutional right to intentionally mislead the public.

Why haven't they introduced a bill that would limit almost all abortions to 12 or 14 weeks, like most of Europe, which would have a good chance to pass?

It appears they either want a political issue or they want unlimited abortion, to appease Planned Parenthood, despite overwhelming opposition.of the American people.

Would enforce immigration laws that Congress passed.

Would not dictatorially implement DACA as Obama and Biden both have done.

And as a senator, vice president, and president, would not work with his own family to collect kickbacks from foreign countries and then lie continuously to the voters that he had no involvement in these business dealings and that no one in his family made money from foreign countries.

A Normal Justice Department:

Would enforce the law equally instead of targeting political opponents and protecting criminals like the Clintons and Bidens from prosecution.

They would not lie to the FISA court in order to get permission to spy on political opponents.

A normal IRS:

Would administer and enforce the tax code.

They would not target political opponents as they did with tea party members who just wanted lower taxes and fewer regulations.

Would not seek to minimally punish major tax cheats like Hunter Biden.

A normal media:

Would not lie to the public that Roe v Wade is a constitutional right

Would not think it is O.K. for a president to claim he has the right to spend $400 billion of taxpayer money without Congressional approval

Would understand the importance of separation of powers.

Would not spend time seeking to destroy any Supreme Court Justice whom they didn't like.

Would not spend years spreading Russian collusion lies.

Would not cover up the truth about the Biden family corruption to elect a corrupt and incompetent president.

It is pathetic and dangerous to our great country that leftists like most journalists, Biden, and other Democrats are working so hard to remake and destroy America that they are willing to destroy the Supreme Court and ruin anyone on the Court who dares to have a different opinion than their own. They are the party of personal destruction. They certainly have no regard for the rule of law, separation of powers, limitations on government bureaucrats, or the equal treatment of people under the law.

We have a president who clearly doesn't care about his oath of office to enforce laws or the separation of powers. Sadly, we have three Supreme Court justices who also don't care about separation of powers or their duties and we have a mostly complicit media which will seek to destroy anyone, including Supreme Court justices, who get in the way of the president who is abusing his power.

