We need something like Animal House in 2023

As we struggle with a Barbie movie that does not remind me of the dolls that my sister collected, a U.S. women soccer team that can't smile, or even a new version of Snow White that claims she won't be saved by a prince's kiss this time around, it is difficult to find a good movie to see.

Please forgive us if we get nostalgic or remember some of the flicks that made us laugh, cry or just plain entertained us.

Entertain us? Do they even know that in Hollywood anymore?

Just heard that Animal House was released 45 years ago. Back then, the movie made a lot of us laugh. Honestly, I still laugh every time it comes on TV. No virtual signaling. No political message, just a bunch of college kids being stupid. Give me more movies like that.

Roger Ebert, the movie critic and the guy who used have that show on PBS along with Gene Siskel, reviewed the movie like this:

The movie is vulgar, raunchy, ribald, and occasionally scatological. It is also the funniest comedy since Mel Brooks made "The Producers" (1968). "Animal House" is funny for some of the same reasons the National Lampoon is funny (and Second City and "Saturday Night Live" are funny): Because it finds some kind of precarious balance between insanity and accuracy, between cheerfully wretched excess and an ability to reproduce the most revealing nuances of human behavior.

The star of the movie is a fellow named Bluto played by the late John Belushi. I remember one time explaining to a friend that Bluto reminded me of a combination of the cocky Chico Marx and the silent Harpo Marx. No matter what, I found this movie a charm because it made me laugh.

It is true that this is a story about rebellious kids challenging authority. At least you didn't have college professors teaching kids to hate their country or deny conservatives an opportunity to speak.

Keep your modern Barbie or Snow White and her inclusive dwarfs. I'd rather entertain myself with a crazy comedy like Animal House. What could possibly be wrong with a bunch of guys who love beer, "Shout," "Louie, Louie," motorcycles, and Playboy centerfolds?

Let me celebrate 45 years of Animal House by watching old movies and being entertained again.

