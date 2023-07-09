Vivek Ramaswamy's Soros connection

When looking at potential candidates running for office without a voting record to base judgment on, I look for red flags.

To me, voting records are the best indicators.

I knew exactly who Mitt Romney and Ted Cruz were when they ran for president due to known quantities, which was the reason I did not vote for Romney and did vote for Cruz in the primaries.

Without voting records, candidates can say anything they wish, without a single vote to prove anything. This is the political unknown where Vivek Ramaswamy comes from.

Beyond being a Hindu, which in my mind means that Ramaswamy cannot hold the Judeo-Christian views this nation was founded on, there are serious red flags that attach him to Soros.

In 2011, Ramaswamy was the beneficiary of the Soros Fellowship, which was used help cover the costs at Yale for a future law degree.

His connection to anything Soros related raises serious red flags, especially with Ramaswamy never bringing up that connection.

Rather than addressing that questionable connection, he chooses to pretend as if he was never a beneficiary of Soros.

And it seems that his ties to Soros have continued beyond 2011:

Through a link at the Soros Fellowship on news and events for 2020:

“Roivant Sciences announced today that it is working with regulators in the United States and around the world to advance the clinical development of Gimsilumab, an anti-body that could prevent and treat acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), which has been widely connected to the COVID-19 virus. 2011 Paul & Daisy Soros Fellow Vivek Ramaswamy, the child of immigrants from India, is the CEO and founder of Roivant Sciences.”

The Soros Fellowship articles involving past recipients do not include everything they later do. What they show is what the Fellowship views as important, which is what Soros and his house believes. Ramaswamy’s involvement with COVID-19 is important to Soros, which provides a link between the two.

According to Forbes, and numerous other sites, Roivant Sciences is a biotechnology firm Ramaswamy started. His work in connection with COVID-19 places him on an equally questionable level as the Soros ties, even if they are not Soros-financed.

Most candidates tend to ignore past events, like Gov. Ron DeSantis is doing regarding the COVID shutdowns in Florida. What they do not do well is pay to have the internet scrubbed to remove information. No one can truly scrub the internet. But based on what they can do, it make finding information more difficult.

That is what Ramaswamy has done with his Soros connections. The article refers to Wikipedia, but has a dead link on the Soros Fellowship site, regarding an announcement from Ramaswamy’s company related to COVID-19.

Regarding a biotech podcast Ramaswamy was on, there is another dead link. There is a summary of what was spoken about, which gives more clues about who he really is.

“Meet Vivek Ramaswamy. He’s the 34-year-old CEO of Roivant Sciences, a biopharma working on a therapeutic to treat the COVID-19 cytokine storm (among many other drugs) and member of Ohio’s coronavirus task force… the “holy grail” in COVID-19 breakthroughs would be a universal, widely available, safe, and effective vaccine, he says—but “our national strategy can't be predicated on it… “

Ramaswamy did not relay any caution about using them by anyone. He believed in them being universal, which means people of all ages.

The scrubbing of his connection to Ohio Coronavirus Task Force raises a separate red flag. Those of us living in Ohio knew our governor carried out an almost identical shutdown as Democrat governors. The members of the task force, which included Ramaswamy, told the governor to shut down, which he did.

For me, it is clear Vivek Ramaswamy is not who he is claiming to be, today. Scrubbing the internet as best he can of his links to Soros and his work on COVID-19 proves that he cannot be trusted.

I will not vote for him in the primary due to numerous issues I have with him beyond his Soros and COVID-19 ties. Had there been only the Soros connection, that would have been enough to not vote for him.

Bob Ryan is a writer who has an MBA. He is an American Christian Zionist who staunchly supports Israel's right to exist as a Jewish state. He has been a blogger at the Times of Israel since 2019.

Image: Gage Skidmore // CC BY-SA 2.0