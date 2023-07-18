Visit of Israel's President Isaac Herzog to Washington, D.C. an opportunity to expose the Jew-hatred among Democrats in Congress

On his latest trip to Washington, Israel’s President Isaac Herzog is to address a Congress that includes Democrats who will boycott his appearance, among then the anti-Semitic Rep. Ilhan Omar, deputy chair of the House Progressive Caucus. Recently, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the Progressive Caucus chair, denounced Israel as "a racist state," as quoted at Breitbart.

In response, a quartet of House Democrat leaders, led by Hakeem Jeffries, rushed to assert that Israel is not racist. Meanwhile, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has reportedly scheduled a vote about our ties to the Jewish State to make clear where House Republicans and Democrats stand on this important foreign policy issue.

Here, first, is the relevant part of the Breitbart report on Jayapal's clearly prejudicial attack on Israel, followed by questions on where House Democrats -- progressives and...semi-progressives? -- stand with respect to Israel, plus a question if this Hergoz visit reflects a change in the traditional, ceremonial, role of Israel's head of state.

Over the weekend, Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) accused Israel of being a “racist state.” “'I want you to know that we have been fighting to be clear that Israel is a racist state, that the Palestinian people deserve self-determination and autonomy, that the dream of a two-state solution is slipping away from us,” Jayapal claimed.

But how many in the Progressive Caucus agree with Jayapal? There are 102 Democrat House members in the Progressive Caucus, plus D.C. delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton and Sen. Bernie Sanders. Deputy chair is the viciously anti-Semitic Ilhan Omar. Vice Chairs include Reps. Tlaib, Bowman, and Sheila Jackson Lee. The total number of House Democrats is 213. Progressives include AOC, Reps. Steve Cohen, Jamie Raskin, Ayana Pressley. And the so-called Bronx "conservative" Ritchie Torres.

Again, the question is: how many House Democrats stand with Jayapal against Israel? She obviously is not the only anti-Israel Democrat. And what of the 111 House Democrats who are not in the Progressive Caucus? How many of them would stand with Jayapal against the Jewish State?

And why does President Biden meet with President Herzog of Israel and not Prime Minister Netanyahu? Has the head of the State of Israel suddenly become more than the strictly ceremonial post it has been until Mr Biden assumed the U.S. presidency?

It must be noted -- throughout the (first) term of President Trump, the leftists, falsely and viciously, promoted the calumny that Mr. Trump is an anti-Semite. (And this is just one of the many lies issuing from the Democrat deceit-mongers.) It should be clear, with the full-throated anti-Semitism on display from sources in the House Progressive Caucus, that the venomously false accusations leveled against Mr. Trump are, in fact, projections of the viciousness of politics as practiced by the leftist supporters of the Despotic Clique now in control of the federal government.

May G-d grant the American people the discernment to appreciate the true source of peril to our democracy -- and may President Herzog of Israel understand just who he is dealing with in the White House -- and have the presence of mind to rely on Bibi's good judgment.