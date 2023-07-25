Vaxxed and double-boosted Senator Dick Durbin gets Covid a third time within a year

I wish the best for Senator Dick Durbin, who has just announced that he has come down with Covid… for the third time in the space of a year. No schadenfreude here over the 78-year-old’s latest bout with the illness. At his age, there is actually a realistic possibility of lethality, unlike healthy non-elderly people, who, nonetheless were locked down in the nation’s bungled response to the virus engineered in China.

Unfortunately, I tested positive for COVID-19 today. I'm disappointed to have to miss critical work on the Senate's NDAA this week in Washington.

Consistent with CDC guidelines, I'll quarantine at home and follow the advice of my doctor while I work remotely. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) July 24, 2023

National Archives (public domain photo)

However, these “I’ve got Covid” tweets are getting repetitive:

This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and boosted and only experiencing minor symptoms. I will quarantine consistent with CDC guidelines and follow advice from my doctor while I continue to work remotely. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) March 19, 2023

This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and double boosted and only experiencing minor symptoms. Consistent with CDC guidelines, I will quarantine and follow advice from my doctor while I continue to work remotely. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) July 28, 2022

Remember when the liar Dr. Fauci kept telling is that if we are vaccinated, we are safe from Covid? Here is one example:

And yet, Senator Durbin still seems to be a true believer in the vaccines that he sought to mandate.

Rep. Nancy Mace, also vaxxed and a repeat Covid sufferer, has wised up a bit more, as The Blaze reported:

GOP Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina tested positive for a third time last week after having previously tested positive in June 2020 and January 2022. Earlier this year Mace, who had been fully vaccinated in 2021, said that she regretted getting the vaccination. The congresswoman indicated that after the second jab, she got asthma. She also said she has tremors in her left hand as well as occasional heart pain.

We have a long way to go before a true reckoning for the scams and incompetence that marked the nation’s response to Covid takes place. Incredibly powerful institutional forces, including most of the media, are dedicated to national amnesia about the way our economy was wrecked, a generation of children handicapped in their education and social development, and election was stolen, and hundreds of billions of dollars flowed into the hands of vaccine makers and various scammers of government spending.

We’ve been had, and on a massive scale. Securing the future of the Republic demands that we hold accountable those responsible.