USAToday beats the global warming war drums

We have been hearing for a hundred years that the ice would soon be gone in the Arctic, except in the 1970s, when they were warning that billions would die from the coming ice age.

The following article from July 20th says that temperatures are rising two to four times faster than the rest of the World yet it doesn't give any numbers or time frames. Isn't that important to know? Why isn't the ice gone by now since we have repeatedly heard that threat?

It says the rising seas on the shoreline, yet it doesn't say how much or in what time frame. Numbers and facts seem irrelevant to propagandists.

Wouldn't it be cheaper and easier for the military to work in the Arctic if they didn't have to deal with ice?

What people will never see in any of these articles is any scientific data showing the direct link between our use of coal, oil, and natural gas and temperatures because temperatures have fluctuated around a flat line while the use of natural resources has exploded.

Baked Alaska: Climate change's extreme heat is warming the state, and creating national security problems With extreme heat blanketing the country, chilly Alaska has become baked Alaska – and that is impacting national security. Temperatures in the Arctic, which encompasses large parts of Alaska, have risen at two to four times the rate of the rest of the world. Rising seas on Alaska's shoreline have forced the Pentagon to fortify radar sites, covering the kind of sensors that picked up the Chinese spy balloon in January. High temperatures and spikes in summer rains are melting permafrost at places like Eielson Air Force Base near Fairbanks, requiring millions of dollars in fixes for buildings sinking into sodden ground. Summer wildfires burning Canadian forests have closed vital training ranges and warplanes in Alaska.

Here's an article from July 23rd trying to scare us that Greenland was once warmer.

Why is that ominous? I bet the people of Greenland wouldn't mind a little warmth.

What the reporters and public should learn from this article is that the Earth has always had warmer and colder periods and they occurred long before humans and our use of natural resources could have had anything to do with it.

And here is an article from July of 2022 trying to scare us about melting ice in Greenland.

Here is a simple question: Won't rising heat cause more water to evaporate and eliminate some or all of the rise?

Maybe the public, especially the young, should be reminded that warmth from 20,000 years ago melted great ice sheets and provided massive benefits.

How the Great Lakes formed During the last ice age, the mile-thick Laurentide ice sheet covered most of Canada and the northern contiguous United States. The massive weight and movement of this glacier gouged out the earth to form the lake basins. About 20,000 years ago, the climate warmed and the ice sheet retreated. Water from the melting glacier filled the basinsoffsite link, forming the Great Lakes. Approximately 3,000 years ago, the Great Lakes reached their present shapes and sizes. Today, the Great Lakes ecoregion contains a variety of habitats, including aquatic, forest, marsh, wetland, and dune ecosystems. Widely varying climate, soils, and topography support more than 3,500 species of plants and animals.

And here is another one from Nov. 3, 2021 in USAToday. Maybe they should just use a fax machine instead of paying reporters to regurgitate talking points

And here another one from January of 2019.

Greenland ice melting faster than scientists had thought, nears 'tipping point' Ice on Greenland is melting four times faster than it did just 16 years ago, a study reports. The melting, which is a result of the Earth's warming atmosphere and oceans, is happening much faster than scientists had thought and will likely lead to faster sea-level rise. Sea level has risen nearly 8 inches worldwide since 1880, primarily because of global warming, but also because of sinking land in some areas. It's one of the most obvious results of our warming planet, which is heated up by burning fossil fuels such as oil, gas and coal.

This one actually gave an interesting number. Oceans, which average over 12,000 feet deep have risen a miniscule eight inches in 140 years.It also said the Earth could be sinking instead of oceans rising. That makes sense since there is always erosion.

This small rise occurred while we have gone from zero gas powered vehicles to over one billion, while the population has gone from under two billion to eight billion, when crude oil has gone from near zero to around 100 million barrels per day, and while CO2 content in the atmosphere from around 280 PPM to 420 PPM.

Even if they can measure worldwide oceans within inches, how the heck would anyone attribute the small rise to anything when there are so many hundreds, if not thousands, of natural variables?

And here is another brilliant, and astute headline in USAToday from June 2017.

Who knew that the summer and the sun would melt ice?

It is astonishing that scientists would pretend they can accurately measure the average depth of the oceans and then pretend they can determine the cause of a tiny rise or fall since they have risen and fallen throughout billions of years.

Since the media and other Democrats love to teach history they should teach the young about the very hot and dry dust bowl of the 1930s when there was no air conditioning.

Maybe the Democrats would like to go back to before we supposedly destroyed the pristine and perfect Earth by using the natural resources we were blessed with:

There would be no power plants, water treatment plants, or sewage treatment plants.

There would be no electricity.

There would be no air conditioning or central heating. We would heat by burning trees.

There would be no cars, trucks, planes, computers, TV’s, radios, or cell phones.

We would farm with oxen and by hand instead of using gas guzzling tractors and combines.

We would travel on dirt roads with wooden wheels instead of with rubber tires and asphalt made from crude oil.

Wouldn’t life be great, with the added benefit that life expectancy was about half what it is today?

