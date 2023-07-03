US mayors are sick of the 1st Amendment

Neo-Marxism has displaced Marxism with a broader framework focused on class, race, or sex inequality. Neo-Marxists captured education over the past fifty years based on critical pedagogy (AKA Critical Theory), a philosophy of education that views teaching as a political act. The neo-Marxist movement continues its long march chipping away at America's other institutions.

Compassionate Training or Victim Aggrandizement?

Last May, the U.S. Conference of Mayors' Center for Compassionate and Equitable Cities launched a community healing program called Compassion USA. San Antonio mayor Ron Nirenberg, chair of the Center, unveiled the pilot training program installed last year to promote compassion and reduce emotional trauma in San Antonio. Based on the tenet of Critical Theory, the program curriculum offers free six-part learning activities to develop a compassionate skill set incorporating a shared vocabulary and practice. The goal is "prevention, intervention, transformation, and healing to our society." The byproduct will label a population segment as the oppressor, causing emotional trauma. The program seeks broad systemic change in government, business, civic, and religious organizations, including global aspirations.

The program's premise is that brainwashed individuals don't realize they're unhappy or discontented and can be liberated only by changing social structures. Identity and cultural differences are hyper-emphasized to divide society. The nexus is emotional trauma based on intersectionality inequities on status and power (LGBTQIA+, BLM), a plot resembling the Platte River — muddy, a mile wide, and inches deep.

Compassion is an emotional concern for someone suffering. Unfortunately, neo-Marxists manipulate the term "compassion," motivated by collective ideologies, focusing on racial and left-wing identity groups creating victimhood status and granting special privileges, including resource allocation. Compassion training is a Trojan horse used to restrain free speech and potentially label nonconforming opinions and perspectives as hate speech.

In his recent Zoom presentation to the mayors, Mayor Nirenberg (groomed by the radical Annenberg Foundation) says hate crimes are an epidemic. He has engaged DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and the ADL to assist in rooting out domestic extremism. His office is calling out hate under the pretext of compassion.

Mayors' Compact against Hate

Last January, the mayors' Winter Conference held a meeting on hate crimes and violent extremism. The focus is on the "hate ecosystem" centering on the disruption of school board meetings regarding opposition to Critical Race Theory, spreading disinformation, opposition against racial justice protests, intimation of the LGBT community, extremists running for local office and taking positions as election judges and poll workers, extremists in police departments, and apprehension that a civil war may occur to create a white-ethno state. There was no mention of BLM and Antifa; it is a political snipe hunt. The YouTube link to a short clip capsulizes the illusional hate crime narrative used to justify coercion against the general public.

The United States Mayor Conference followed up by publishing the "Mayors' Compact to Combat Hate, Extremism and Bigotry" in collaboration with the ultra-left-leaning Anti-Defamation League (ADL). The Compact has ten components: blatant coercion to suppress free speech and label users exercising their First Amendment rights as haters and dissidents.

The Justice Department is concerned about the lack of hate crime reporting to the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), which the FBI relies on. Ironically, NIBRS doesn't have a category for hate crime hoaxes. The demand for modern racism and bigotry incidents grossly exceeds the supply; hoaxes must be manufactured, which is a crime. Without a hate crime category and the prosecution of hoaxes, hate crime hoaxes stop.

1st Amendment Under Assault

The First Amendment guarantees citizens the right to speak freely about their views, regardless of if some consider them impolite, offensive, or unpopular speech. The mayors want to use shame and guilt to slander and control the general public while destroying Western culture. At the same time, their cities collapse like mythical Gotham City. Should an individual be accused of hate thoughts or bigotry, they want to deprive him of the protections guaranteed by the Bill of Rights. The mayors are determined to destroy free speech.

Bob Bishop is a resident of San Antonio and a forensic investigator and retired CPA.

