Two men rent a uterus then demand baby’s death when confronted with unexpected issues

On Tuesday, Live Action’s Lila Rose relayed a deeply disturbing story via Twitter about a California gay couple buying a preborn child, renting a uterus…then ultimately killing the baby after birth. Rose’s thread began with this tweet:

Two men hired surrogate Brittney Pearson to create their “dream family.”



By the end of the process, a 25-week-old baby boy was murdered.



[Thread] — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) July 18, 2023

Here’s the story: Shortly into the pregnancy, Pearson received a cancer diagnosis, and made the decision she would deliver the little boy in her womb early in order to begin a pharmaceutical regimen. The buyers however, didn’t want to pay top dollar for a premature baby, so they demanded he be “immediately terminated.” When Pearson refused the abortion, the couple threatened to sue; when she offered to adopt the child, they ordered her to present a death certificate. When Pearson delivered the baby, under California’s surrogacy laws the men were permitted to withhold medical care (which they did), and the little boy ultimately died. Of the tragedy, Pearson’s uncle said this:

They’d [buyers] rather watch (or rather they won’t be around) their baby die than allow it to be saved as best as possible and given to a family.

In the 1930s, just a few short years (or months?) before the Nazi regime committed its first murder, Germany propagandized the ethics of Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel. According to the philosopher’s own writing, “If an action is to be moral, it must in the first place correspond with my purpose….”

This could be summed up in myriad ways: whatever solves a problem on a practical level must be moral; no action is right or wrong on its own; if an action results in the desired outcome, then it was a moral action; or, the well-known “the ends justify the means.”

Unironically, Hegel’s (im)morality underpins the most well-known leftist philosophies (communism, Naziism, fascism, socialism). California, one of the most despicably far-left state governments in the nation, followed in the footsteps of the most notorious far-left regimes of recent history and enshrined Hegel into its statutes and ethos; it’s no wonder that human life, no matter how innocent, precious, and pure, can become a “problem” and the disposal of these problematic people becomes the solution.

Widespread democide incoming—sound familiar?

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.