With word that President Biden's political hit man Jack Smith has sent former president Trump a letter targeting him for a Jan. 6 indictment, it is useful, I think, to call attention to passages in Mr. Trump's "Farewell" of January 19, 2021, the day before he peacefully handed presidential power to Mr. Biden.

As President Trump prepared to leave the White House, he expressed his belief that the MAGA spirit "will not dwindle but instead only grow stronger by the day." He pointed out, near the conclusion of his Farewell:

Now, as I prepare to hand power over to a new administration at noon on Wednesday, I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning. There's never been anything like it. The belief that a nation must serve its citizens will not dwindle but instead only grow stronger by the day. As long as the American people hold in their hearts deep and devoted love of country, then there is nothing that this nation cannot achieve. Our communities will flourish. Our people will be prosperous. Our traditions will be cherished. Our faith will be strong. And our future will be brighter than ever before.

But just before expressing such optimism, Mr. Trump said that "the key to national greatness lies in sustaining and instilling our shared national identity. That means focusing on what we have in common: the heritage that we all share."

At the center of this heritage is also a robust belief in free expression, free speech, and open debate. Only if we forget who we are, and how we got here, could we ever allow political censorship and blacklisting to take place in America. It's not even thinkable. Shutting down free and open debate violates our core values and most enduring traditions. In America, we don't insist on absolute conformity or enforce rigid orthodoxies and punitive speech codes. We just don't do that. America is not a timid nation of tame souls who need to be sheltered and protected from those with whom we disagree. That's not who we are. It will never be who we are.

But in Biden's America, the insistence is on "rigid orthodoxies and punitive speech codes." Biden sees the American people as "a timid nation of tame souls" who need to be crushed into "absolute conformity." That's why Biden is desperate, as the face of the Despotic Clique, into turning the Justice Department into an enforcement arm to stamp out the American spirit and its current symbol of individual liberty: Donald J. Trump.

The truth is, the Despotic Clique is falsifying the truth of an "insurrection" because, vis-à-vis Donald J. Trump, "insurrection" is what the Deep State has been all about. "The Resistance" is not merely a fanciful term evoking the French battling the Nazis during World War II; "the Resistance," all along, has been an insurrectionary movement to overthrow the 45th president of the United States. Today, the Deep State, fellow patriots, holds American democracy in existential peril.

The outrage, reported July 18 at Breitbart, from House Republican leaders was palpable on word that the Biden administration might bring a Jan. 6 indictment against former president Trump. Perhaps Biden and his ilk have finally gone too far.

House speaker Kevin McCarthy said, in part, "This is not equal justice. It's wrong, and the American people are tired of it." House Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan, in part, noted that the Biden administration let people get away with intimidating Supreme Court justices. "But if you're President Trump and do nothing wrong? Prosecute." Equally forceful was this comment from House majority leader Steve Scalise: "another clear case of the weaponization of the DOJ against Biden's political opponent."

Gov. Ron DeSantis was more circumspect — even remarking how he would improve matters if he were president, far removed from what would have been a magnificent gesture: quitting the 2024 presidential race to rally the country round Donald J. Trump:

The Hill quoted this erroneous statement from DeSantis, July 18 (erroneous because Mr. Trump's offers to provide security for the Capitol were rejected by Speaker Pelosi): "I think it was shown how he was in the White House and didn't do anything while things were going on. He should have come out more forcefully."

The Hill account continued: "DeSantis said he had not gotten a chance to closely review the news, but went on to speak out against what he said was the weaponization of institutions like the Justice Department. 'But to try to criminalize that, that's a different issue entirely,' DeSantis said of Trump's inaction on Jan. 6. 'We want to be in a situation where you don't have one side just constantly trying to put the other side in jail, and that unfortunately is what we're seeing now.'"

Later, on July 18, DeSantis told CNN host Jake Tapper, according to a Guardian report:

This country is going down the road of criminalizing political differences. And I think that's wrong. [Manhattan district attorney] Alvin Bragg stretched the statute to be able to try to target Donald Trump. Most people, even people on the left, acknowledge if that wasn't Trump, that case would not have likely been brought against the normal civilian. As president, my job is to restore a single standard of justice to end weaponization of these agencies. We're gonna have a new FBI director on day one, we're gonna have big changes at the department of justice.

Not precisely a statement in the "all for one, one for all" tradition.

The last paragraph of President Trump's eloquent Inaugural Address included his promise that his administration will not ignore the American people. It is time for patriots to return the favor.

So to all Americans, in every city near and far, small and large, from mountain to mountain, from ocean to ocean, hear these words. You will never be ignored again. Your voice, your hopes, and your dreams will define our American destiny. And your courage and goodness and love, will forever guide us along the way. Together, we will make America strong again. We will make America wealthy again. We will make America proud again We will make America safe again, And yes, together, we will make we will make America great again. Thank you. God bless you. And God bless America. Thank you. God bless America.

And notwithstanding the de facto insurrection waged against President Trump from day one, under his leadership, the country was stronger, wealthier, prouder, safer, and greater than ever.

But the relentless, ever more desperate attacks on Donald J. Trump have been ignored, to the country's detriment, by office-holding Republicans. The proof of this distasteful pudding: the ever-increasing momentum of the deceitful Democrats in converting a protest of election procedures gone awry into a basis for a rogue, viciously partisan, congressional committee, followed by political trials after years of pre-trial detention, and now this apparent attempt to transform a political protest into a criminal trial of a former president leading to his banishment from American politics and, perhaps, worse.

The outrage, by House GOP leaders, indicated, July 18, on Biden's latest attack on Mr. Trump, perhaps indicates that Republicans, at long last, will defend the Constitution and the American spirit of liberty against the Despotic Clique party.

Donald J. Trump has never ignored the American people. That is the basis of his MAGA movement. It is time that the American people not ignore Biden's un-American treatment of Donald J. Trump.

Image via Raw Pixel.