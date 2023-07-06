Toothbrush Man calls the management again

Remember Toothbrush Man?

He's back, and doing what he does best, which is calling the management.

Leftwing CBS correspondent David Leavitt made himself famous three years ago by calling the police on a Target manager who refused to sell him an $89.99 electric toothbrush for one cent, based on his own misreading of an inventory tag on a store shelf wall. The store manager, a woman named Tori, rolled her eyes and told him no, prompting an bigger tantrum from him with a vow to sue Target. How's that lawsuit? We don't know, but we do know that the public raised more than $20,000 on GoFundMe to give Tori a vacation in order to recuperate after her unfortunate encounter with him.

Well, he's outraged again, now, and once again he's calling the management, this time at Twitter, because some vulgarian called him the c-word on Twitter:

Apparently it’s ok to call people a cunt on Twitter@elonmusk you want everyone calling you a cunt?



Please fix this. pic.twitter.com/wZ6FYtchKu — David Leavitt 🎲🎮🧙‍♂️🌈 (@David_Leavitt) July 5, 2023

It didn't go well for him.

After posting his complaint, Twitter users posted example after example of Leavitt's own use of foul language on the platform, including his liberal use of the c-word directed at others.

Would be a shame if you got what you asked for. pic.twitter.com/KuolzM98cZ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 6, 2023

Are you kidding? You just called people “transphobic Elon *dick riders*”!



You can’t be serious. You have to be parody. pic.twitter.com/NgSG8usFJb — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) July 6, 2023

Can't take it don't dish it. It's not rocket science. Btw, this you 🤔 pic.twitter.com/azwpJ9dqNK — Rev.Blazn_Star (@RevAMDean) July 6, 2023

It’s never stopped you before pic.twitter.com/3Ah2y4Wi4Q — CanLen 🕙 (@CandiceLen) July 6, 2023

They also brought up other embarrassing tweets he's done:

Not even the worst shit he’s done. I remember this gem he’s since deleted. pic.twitter.com/7mVeD2XLrV — Starting Strength (@SS_strength) July 6, 2023

And some advised him to master the 'block' button on Twitter, or else made him a figure of fun:

Please fill this out and we'll get back to you pic.twitter.com/CjyachwQoa — Shamika Teller (@ShaMikaWhoSeeks) July 6, 2023

All told, it didn't go the way he thought it would go.

This is a male karen, and like a lot of female impersonators, he's determined to outdo the stereotypical women of this label by taking it to the management.

Yet this is also a guy who brings us our news, maintaining an army of now 351,000 followers, being quite the influencer in his own mind, but more likely, being quite a guy others follow just to see him fall on his face.

He hasn't changed any even with experience. Somewhere out there, Tori again must be rolling her eyes.

