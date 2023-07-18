This is what dictators do and what most Democrat campaign workers posing as journalists support
- Biden dictatorially cuts off funds because states dare to have limits on abortion.
- Biden dictatorially writes off student loans.
- Biden dictatorially cuts off funds to schools if they don't allow men to play sports with women and share their locker rooms
- Obama dictatorially changed immigration laws with DACA.
Biden Admin Illegally Yanks Tennessee’s Title X Funding for Being Pro-Life
Democrats have gone from advocating for abortions that are “safe, legal, and rare” to “abortion on demand without apology.” Not only are more Democrats for abortion, but Democratic congressional leaders are backing more extreme policies, including the abortion of full-term babies.
We are one of just seven countries in the world that allow elective abortions after 20 weeks, two of which are China and North Korea. That’s not a group we should be proud to be a part of.
Title X funding is strictly prohibited from being used to support abortion. Undeterred by that commonsense requirement, Biden’s HHS used an outdated, pre-Dobbs rule that requires Title X providers to offer abortion referrals, even though the law prohibits Title X funds from supporting abortions.
In one fell swoop, the Biden administration ignored the law and the latitude of states to protect life post-Dobbs.
It is also violating the 10th Amendment, which allows states to govern themselves on matters not enumerated in the Constitution. That’s an attack on federalism itself.
In an extreme example of putting politics above people, the Biden administration is weaponizing federal agencies in a blatant attempt to bully Tennessee into submitting to the pro-abortion agenda.
The Biden administration is depriving women of cervical cancer screenings and other important services to score cheap political points
While the Biden administration attempted to hide its motives for rescinding Title X funding from Tennessee, the real reason is clear. In the more than 50 years since Tennessee has participated in the Title X program, the only substantive change that could have precipitated this revocation of funds is Tennessee’s new pro-life laws.
And most of the media cheers and talks about how wonderful, moderate, and law-abiding Biden is, while they called Trump a dictator as he was trying to give the power and money back to the people.
