Things the media and other Democrats care about and don't care about

The media and other Democrats have little interest in whether Joe Biden and his family lined their pockets with millions from China, a human rights abuser, and other countries.

They didn't have much interest in Hillary lining the pockets of her family and her foundation no matter where the money came from.

Where are the hearings on companies like Apple, Microsoft, Google, Facebook and others that have billions in sales to China, Saudi Arabia, and other human rights abusing countries? How many billions richer is Bill Gates because Microsoft sells to these countries? Why isn't he called on the carpet to explain?

How many millions or billions have Yale, Harvard, and other universities taken in donations and tuition and fees from human rights abusing countries? Where is the outrage?

Have media outlets turned down advertising from Saudi Arabia and China? I don't think so, but the executives haven't been called before Congress to explain their actions.

But if golfers openly do a deal with Saudi Arabia where they are paid millions, there is massive outrage. Selective outrage is not outrage at all. It is fake to make the public think they care.

I believe that a president and secretary of state taking millions in kickbacks for their family, including from adversaries, is much more dangerous to America than golfers getting rich with Saudi Arabian money.

Here are some other things that are treated differently by Democrats, and it appears that the differences are based purely on political talking points instead of principles:

They seem to be very concerned about borders in Ukraine and some other countries but have little to no concern about ours.

They consistently say they want children to get a better education, more equality, and equity, but they work very hard to prevent the poor, especially minority children, from having the freedom of choice to go to good schools like those Democrat elites send their children to.

They call for boycotts on states that limit abortion. They falsely call any limits on abortions a “ban,” and they call states that limit abortions “anti-women.” Yet they don't call for boycotts against European countries that also limit abortions. Nor do they refer to them as banning abortion and they don't chew them out as being anti women. Since they are not consistent, it is just verbiage to mislead the public and to influence elections.

They also call for boycotts against states that sensibly want people to play sports based on their biological sex and want to protect the privacy of girls in their locker rooms. But they don't call for boycotts against all the other countries that will not force women and girls to compete against men.

They claim that they are for law and order and equal treatment under the law, but they support lawless sanctuary cities and states and they let many people in the Obama/Biden administration who broke laws skate without prosecution. I guess they are special.

They go after Justices Alito and Thomas for taking trips yet are quiet when Sotomayor uses her staff to shake down universities for millions for herself. Shouldn't she have recused herself on the student loan issue?

AOC and others haven't called out Sotomayor for impeachment and Pelosi hasn't derided Sotomayor for her lack of ethics. The selective outrage shows they don't care about ethics at all. They just can't stand a Supreme Court that recognizes the limitations of each branch of government and believes it is important to maintain separation of powers.

Sotomayor’s Staff Leaned on Colleges, Libraries to Buy Her Book Ahead of Speaking Gigs Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s taxpayer-funded staff frequently pushed colleges and libraries to purchase her books ahead of speaking engagements, according to The Associated Press. Supreme Court staff often assisted with arranging speaking engagements designed to promote Sotomayor’s books, which have earned the justice a minimum of $3.7 million since she took her seat on the bench in 2009, promoting them to hosts who purchase hundreds or thousands of copies ahead of appearances, according to the AP.

The media and other Democrats claim they care about children and their safety, yet they have little concern about child trafficking at the border and support Newsom and other California Democrats no matter how much they coddle the criminals. Why would anyone think Newsom would be a good President with his record in California?

Democrats also fight very hard to suppress the audience for a film on child trafficking while they lecture Republicans about limiting the books that children can see in school libraries.

And then there is climate change:

Gates, Kerry, Obama, Gore, and other rich leftists fly in private jets and live in multiple mansions, including at ocean level, while lecturing us peasants that we are destroying the Earth and we don't have much time left as the coastal cities will soon disappear. We have been hearing those talking points for decades, yet they never come true and not once have the green pushers been called on to provide scientific data linking cola and oil use to temperatures. to support their policies.

The media and other Democrats seem to have one guiding principle they live by; they will seek to destroy anyone who gets in the way of their quest for power. They are willing to lie to intentionally mislead the public because there is always an election coming up.

Graphic credit: Public Domain Vectors