The ‘wise Latina’ is suddenly ‘la millonaria Latina'

Can Justice Sonia Sotomayor refer us to her investment counselor? The wise Latina's finances have done rather well since joining SCOTUS. This is the story:

Sonia Sotomayor's net worth has increased significantly since joining the nation's highest court, according to financial disclosure forms amid new revelations about the Supreme Court justice's efforts to promote her books. Sotomayor was nominated by then-President Barack Obama to join the Supreme Court in 2009. At the time, her wealth was a small fraction of what it is now. In 2007, the sum of Sotomayor's total investments was between $50,001 and $115,000, according to her financial disclosure form for that year. She reported only two assets: a checking account and a savings account, both at Citibank.

And there is more:

Since then, Sotomayor's net worth has skyrocketed, putting her among the ranks of the nation's millionaires. In 2021, her investments totaled somewhere between $1.5 million and $6.4 million, according to financial disclosure forms. Last year, investments were roughly the same, in between $1.6 million and $6.6 million.

It must be something in the water, because the man once known as a community organizer is suddenly a millionaire too.

As Sophie Tucker once said: “I’ve been rich, and I’ve been poor. Rich is better.” Justice Sotomayor has certainly adopted that attitude.

Power to Justice Sotomayor and to anyone who makes it big. Maybe we can let up on Justice Clarence Thomas and judge him and the others on their opinions.

Image: Gage Skidmore