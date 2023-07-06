The uniter is a divider

Once upon a time, a man named Abraham Lincoln warned us that "A house divided against itself cannot stand.” What would Pres. Lincoln say about this poll? This is the story:

How are Americans feeling these days? Certainly not united. Our nation appears to be indivisible in name only. Even more surprising, a significant number of people have even begun to wonder if the United States of America as we know it will even exist in the future, data from the latest I&I/TIPP Poll shows.

Is Biden uniting or dividing us? Let's take a look:

President Joe Biden has repeatedly vowed to pursue a policy of “unity” over division since his inauguration, and even pledged to pursue a “bipartisan unity agenda” in his 2022 federal budget proposal. Sadly, most Americans don’t see it that way. We asked in this month’s poll the following question: “To what extent do you agree or disagree with the following statement: President Biden’s actions have united the country.” Just 34% agreed, while 59% disagreed. Another 8% weren’t sure. But here is where partisan politics clearly shows up. Among Democrats, 53% said Biden’s policies and actions united the country, while 38% disagreed. For GOP members, the equivalent numbers were 16% agree and 80% disagree. Independents came out 25% agree, 67% disagree.

He's lost the independents and that's the consequential part of this poll.

President Biden's problem is that he is making no effort to unite the country. It started when he let the left-wing activists run the show, from doing nothing to defend the U.S. border to attacking U.S. energy producers. His comments on "mass shootings" have shown a selective outrage and fanatical disregard for the Second Amendment. Why isn't he calling on the mayors of Chicago and Philadelphia to get tough on street gangs killing innocent people? Why does he focus instead on the "white supremacist" and MAGA lies?

Are we divided? Yes, it will likely get more divided if the man in the White House keeps dividing us.

