The two faces of Paul Ryan

The self-proclaimed "Never Again Trumper" Paul Ryan once praised President Donald J. Trump on CNBC's "Squawk Box," April 17, 2018 -- chatting with Joe Kernen. This is a dramatically different face than what Breitbart recently reported about Ryan, on the same Squawk Box program, with some very harsh things to say about the former president (chatting with the same Joe Kernan). Here is the Breitbart account of those mean-spirited comments:

Ryan said, “It is a disaster if we nominate Trump. You know I think that. I have been saying that for a long time. But Liz [Cheney]is right, which is, that he could win. I think we lose with him. I think we are much more likely to lose. We haven’t won with him since he first won in 16. We lost the House in ’18, the presidency in ’20, the Senate in ’20, and we could have won the Senate in 2022 but for him." He continued, "I’m for anybody not named Trump right now." Ryan added, '"I’m a Never Again Trumper. So, obviously, the 33 percent base doesn’t like a person like me. I’m very clear: I don’t think he’s fit, and I don’t think he could win. Liz is right: he could, and that is dangerous.'"

Googling for a transcript of Ryan's latest attack on the former president, what appeared on my computer was a Squawk Box transcript of Ryan interviewed by Joe Kernen on "Squawk Box," five years ago, when he announced that he was leaving Congress. Kernen asked Ryan if he was leaving because of President Trump. He answered, in effect, not at all. On the April 17, 2018 CNBC "Squawk Box" program, Ryan praised President Trump for his domestic program -- including tax reform and fossil fuel development. (All caps in the original)

I’M GRATEFUL THAT HE HAS GIVEN US THIS CHANCE WITH HIS ELECTION TO DO FUNDAMENTAL TAX REFORM THAT IS A LONG TIME COMING AND FINALLY GOT DONE. LOOK AT THE REGULATORY RELIEF. LOOK AT WHAT THE OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY IS DOING NOW THAT WE HAVE LIFTED THE BAN ON EXPORTING CRUDE OIL. LOOK AT ALL THE LNG PLATFORMS THAT ARE BEING BUILT. LOOK AT ALL THE FRACKING THAT’S OCCURRING. ANWAR NOW IS BACK ONLINE. WE’VE BEEN TRYING TO GET ANWAR, THE ARCTIC NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE FOR 37 YEARS. AMERICA IS NOW GOING TO BE THE DOMINANT ENERGY PRODUCER IN THE WORLD. WE ARE PUTTING OPEC TO THE SIDE. WHY? BECAUSE DONALD TRUMP GOT ELECTED PRESIDENT WITH A REPUBLICAN CONGRESS AND LOOK WHAT’S HAPPENING. THAT’S JUST ONE SECTOR. THE PERMIAN BASIN THAT WAS DONE IN MIDLAND TEXAS A LITTLE WHILE AGO, THEY HAVE DISCOVERED RECOVERABLE OIL FIELDS THAT ARE AS BIG AS THE SAUDI OIL FIELD, IN JUST THIS PART OF TEXAS. WHY? NOW WE HAVE THIS GREAT OPENING. SO I’M JUST SAYING ONE SECTOR OF THE ECONOMY HAS BEEN UNLOCKED. THERE ARE MANY OTHER SECTORS – OUR DODD/FRANK REFORM AND REPLACE BILL, MOVING IT’S WAY THROUGH CONGRESS.

And that was without mentioning low employment, low inflation, a respected foreign policy, the Abraham Accords. Why on earth would the GOP choose an unknown quantity over a proven leader? It makes no sense, but isn't that what Trump Derangement Syndrome is all about; irrational hatred of a political leader that places one’s bent for self-aggrandizement over "the common good." Only a denier of political truth would assert that a second term for President Trump would be a "disaster,” "dangerous" for the country. But such falsehoods are the hallmark of the members.\ of the “political oligarchy” known as The Deep State.

House Republicans would do well to call the text of Federalist 57 to the attention of the American people, because it provides the seed, arguably, of the MAGA Movement. This vital document, warning that the aggrandizing class would impose a "political oligarchy" on the people, detrimental to "the common good of the society," is what the MAGA movement is all about, as indicated by this passage from the Trump Inaugural Address January 20, 2017.

For too long, a small group in our nation’s capital has reaped the rewards of government, while the people have borne the cost. Washington flourished, but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered, but the jobs left and the factories closed. The establishment protected itself, but not the citizens of our country. Their victories have not been your victories. Their triumphs have not been your triumphs, and while they celebrated in our nation’s capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land. That all changes, starting right here and right now, because this moment is your moment --- it belongs to you. It belongs to everyone gathered here today, and everyone watching, all across America. This is your day. This is your celebration, and this, the United States of America, is your country.

A fitting MAGA message, indeed, of encouragement to the country as we celebrate our national 247th birthday.

Caricature by Donkey Hotey CC BY 2.0 license