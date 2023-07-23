The solution to the problem of doctors sexually mutilating gender-confused youngsters is at hand

Very, very slowly (but surely) the genius of our Founders is working its way and providing a countervailing force to stem the epidemic of genital mutilation and hormonal poisoning blocking normal sexual development in young people confused about their sexual identity. The tool at hand is one that conservatives often decry when it is abused: the tort bar.

The following tweet comments on one lawsuit being launched, but rest assured, there will be many others. And, as Marina Medvin points out, the insurance industry – so often demonized – will react and sooner or later start charging impossibly high fees or outright refusing to provide liability insurance for doctors who carry out these dreadful procedures.

1) $1M is not enough to deter



2) There will be hundreds of lawsuits like this



3) Insurance companies will stop insuring doctors who perform such procedures



4) The medical marketplace will have to correct course in response to the litigation



— Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) July 22, 2023

