The press is trying to scare us about heat deaths to promote its global warming agenda

We are supposed to be scared because 13 people, mostly older, died from heat in the current hot weather, and we are told that heat deaths are becoming more common. .

According to this item in the Associated Press:

Heat waves like the one that engulfed parts of parts of the South and Midwest and killed more than a dozen people are becoming more common, and experts say the extreme weather events, which claim more lives than hurricanes and tornadoes, will likely increase in the future. A heat dome that pressured the Texas power grid and killed 13 people there and another in Louisiana pushed eastward Thursday and was expected to be centered over the mid-South by the weekend. Heat index levels of up to 112 degrees (44 Celsius) were forecast in parts of Florida over the next few days. Eleven of the heat-related deaths in Texas occurred in Webb County, which includes Laredo. The dead ranged in age from 60 to 80 years old, and many had other health conditions, according to the county medical examiner. The other two fatalities were Florida residents who died while hiking in extreme heat at Big Bend National Park.

Good journalists who care about informing the public, instead of indoctrinating them to push an agenda, would do some research to put the heat related deaths in perspective.

Sadly, the current crop of journalists seems much more interested in getting the public to capitulate to the radical green agenda to remake or destroy America, instead of informing them.

According to the CDC, the most recent data show an average of 702 people die from heat related illness each year. To put that number in perspective, around 3 million people die each year from all causes, so less than three-hundredths of one percent of deaths each year are caused by heat.

How many of the 702 would have died from other causes that year? My guess is, just like with COVID, they had other significant health problems?

Here is a headline from 2023:

America's Top Weather Killer Is Not Tornadoes, Flooding, Lightning Or Hurricanes – It's Heat Excessive heat claimed an average of 158 lives per year in the U.S. from 1992 through 2021, according to NOAA. That's higher than the average annual death tolls from flooding (88), tornadoes (71), hurricanes or tropical storms (45) and lightning (37) in that 30-year period.

The headline is supposed to make people think there are a huge number of deaths from storms but the worst killer is heat.

And the massive number of average deaths from heat each year according to NOAA from statistics from 30 years: Wait for it!!!!

158.

The total number from all these climate related causes is a massive 399!

Maybe we should take a poll to see if people are willing to destroy their quality of life and industries that directly and indirectly employ tens of millions and which are responsible for thousands of products to save a few lives, when a significant number of these deaths would have probably occurred whether it was warm or not? How many would go along with the agenda if they were told the truth?

Who, in their right mind, would want politicians and bureaucrats to have policies to supposedly make the Earth cooler when after a supposed disastrous 140 years of warming, cold deaths still outnumber heat deaths by almost 4-1?

Why doesn't the media highlight that statistic? Because that doesn't correspond to the leftist agenda.

For this new study, the University of Washington researchers examined 64.9 million death records from nine different countries and determined that at least 1.69 million of those deaths could be attributed to extreme temperatures in 2019 alone. About 356,000 were linked to extreme heat and 1.3 million were related to extreme cold temperatures.

Maybe Joe Biden should be asked why he wants a colder Earth when the cold causes so many more deaths than heat?

Doesn't he care about the poor? As always, he won't answer the question and the media won't care.